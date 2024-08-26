The Longest Road in the U.S. Passes Through a National Park

Whether a highway passes through purple mountains majesty or takes you from sea to shining sea, it has to be seriously long to land on this list.

1. U.S. Route 20 (3,365 Miles From Boston to Newport)

The heavyweight champion of highways builds on the Lincoln Highway — the first route to stretch from the East Coast to the West — with some added stops along the way.

Advertisement

A trip down Route 20 will take you through Boston, South Bend, Boise and beyond. This road spans a whopping 3,365 miles, with an eastern terminus in Massachusetts and its last West Coast stop in Newport, Oregon.

Along the way, you'll encounter a panorama of America's natural beauty, from the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the expansive Great Plains and majestic Rocky Mountains. One of the gems along this route is Yellowstone National Park. As you drive through the east entrance, you'll witness geysers, hot springs and wildlife that make this UNESCO World Heritage Site a bucket-list destination.

Route 20 may be the longest highway in the country, but it's far from the only continent-spanning route. The longest highways in the U.S. are more than just roads; they're conduits of exploration and connection.

2. U.S. Route 6 (3,205 Miles From Provincetown to Bishop)

U.S. Route 6 takes the silver medal as the second-longest highway in the U.S., spanning 3,205 miles from Massachusetts to California. This cross-country journey leads you through 14 states, each with its own unique flavor.

From the historical charm of Massachusetts to the golden shores of California, Route 6 is a road tripper’s dream.

3. U.S. Route 30 (3,073 Miles from Atlantic City to Astoria)

U.S. Route 30 stretches from Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Astoria, Oregon. This highway guides you through beautiful countrysides and stunning urban landscapes alike.

Whether you're cruising through the bustling cities of the East Coast or the tranquil beauty of the West, Route 30 offers an unforgettable adventure.

4. U.S. Route 50: (3,073 Miles from Ocean City to San Francisco)

U.S. Route 50 is in a photo finish with Route 30 when it comes to claiming the bronze medal for longest highway in the United States. It also spans 3,073 miles, but this time from Ocean City, Maryland, to San Francisco, California. As you travel westward, you'll encounter landmarks such as the Sierra Nevada and Great Basin.

5. Interstate 90: (3,021 Miles from Boston to Seattle)

U.S. Route 90 connects the east coast to the west coast, starting in Massachusetts and ending in Washington state. This highway is a lifeline for road trips and scenic drives, offering a front-row seat to the beauty of the American landscape.

With its west entrance near the Pacific Ocean, Route 90 invites travelers to explore the coastal wonders of the western United States.

6. Interstate 80: (2,901 Miles from Teaneck to San Francisco)

Interstate 80 is a major east-west route that passes through 11 states, starting from Teaneck, New Jersey, and terminating in San Francisco.

With its diverse terrain and endless opportunities for exploration, Route 80 is a traveler's delight. Salt Lake City, nestled along this route, offers a vibrant urban experience amidst a backdrop of stunning natural beauty.

7. U.S. Route 60: (2,665 Miles from Virginia Beach to Brenda)

U.S. Route 60 is a scenic marvel, winding its way through the Appalachian Mountains, a range that stretches from Canada to Alabama. This highway offers breathtaking views of the mountains and the landscapes that surround them. The route passes from the southern states all the way out to the painted deserts of the Southwest.

8. U.S. Route 66: (2,448 Miles from Chicago to Los Angeles)

No list of America's longest highways would be complete without a nod to the iconic U.S. Route 66. Spanning 2,448 miles from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, California, this road is an inspiring symbol of freedom and adventure.

It passes through eight states and is a favorite for road trips and scenic drives. The historic route deserves its title as the "Main Street of America."