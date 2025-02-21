14 Southern States With Complicated Histories and Robust Cultures

From its role in the early days of the country to the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement, the South has been at the center of many pivotal moments.

For example, one reason Southern states seceded from the Union was because they wanted to keep slavery, which the North intended to stop from expanding, though some opposed the system altogether because of its inhumanity. South Carolina was the first state to secede on Dec. 20, 1860. Following that date, 10 more states followed suit.

In more recent history, leaders like Dr. King emerged from the South, advocating for equality and social change.