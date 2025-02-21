14 Southern States With Complicated Histories and Robust Cultures

The Southern states include both sprawling farmlands and bustling cities. Often called "the South," this area played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of the United States.
The Southern region traditionally includes the following states.
From its role in the early days of the country to the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement, the South has been at the center of many pivotal moments.
For example, one reason Southern states seceded from the Union was because they wanted to keep slavery, which the North intended to stop from expanding, though some opposed the system altogether because of its inhumanity. South Carolina was the first state to secede on Dec. 20, 1860. Following that date, 10 more states followed suit.
In more recent history, leaders like Dr. King emerged from the South, advocating for equality and social change.
The South's economy relied on agriculture. Today, the region has struck a more diverse balance with respect to its economy, now encompassing industries like manufacturing, technology and energy production.
States like Arkansas and Texas have become hubs for innovation, providing quality solutions and products that serve both domestic and global markets.
The services sector, including healthcare and education, plays a vital role in supporting the region's growth. The South has made its mark in the global market with aerospace, the automotive business and power generation.
Politically, the South has a long and complex history. Leadership from the South, including President Carter from Georgia and President Clinton from Arkansas, have left their mark on the country and the world. Many of the Southern states are Republican strongholds. There are a few swing states (like Florida) in the mix.
From the Appalachian Mountains in the east to the Gulf Coast's sandy beaches, the region offers breathtaking natural beauty. There's the Mississippi River system, which has supported commerce and culture for centuries, or you can explore the bayous of Louisiana.
States like Arkansas boast scenic mountains and rivers, while Georgia offers both bustling urban centers like Atlanta and charming small towns. The South’' geography not only defines its economy but also provides ample opportunities for outdoor recreation and adventure year-round.
The South is famous for its hospitality, food and music. Southern cooking, from barbecue to fried chicken, is a staple in the region but extends beyond. The South is also the birthplace of iconic music genres like blues, jazz and country.
