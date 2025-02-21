14 Southern States With Complicated Histories and Robust Cultures

By: Yara Simón  |  Feb 21, 2025
The oak trees and colonial houses in Savannah, Georgia, showcase the small-town feel that's often associated with the South. Daniela Duncan / Getty Images

The Southern states include both sprawling farmlands and bustling cities. Often called "the South," this area played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of the United States.

Contents
  1. Which States Are Part of the South?
  2. A History That Shaped the Nation
  3. The Southern Economy
  4. Southern Politics
  5. Geography: A Diverse and Beautiful Landscape
  6. What Is the South Famous For?

Which States Are Part of the South?

The Southern region traditionally includes the following states.

  1. Alabama: Alabama is home to national parks like Little River Canyon. It is the 22nd state.
  2. Arkansas: The Natural State is famous for its stunning Ozark Mountains and hot springs. It is the birthplace of former president Bill Clinton.
  3. Florida: A top tourist destination, Florida has sunny beaches, theme parks like Walt Disney World and diverse ecosystems such as the Everglades.
  4. Georgia: The Peach State is famous for its historic city of Savannah, bustling Atlanta and being the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr and former president Jimmy Carter.
  5. Kentucky: Known for the Kentucky Derby and the rolling bluegrass landscapes that define its equestrian culture, this state is also home to numerous bourbon distilleries and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
  6. Louisiana: Home to New Orleans and its world-famous Mardi Gras celebrations, Louisiana is known for its Cajun and Creole cultures, music and cuisine.
  7. Mississippi: Mississippi is home to the mighty Mississippi River. The capital of the Magnolia State is Jackson.
  8. North Carolina: A state of diverse landscapes, North Carolina is home to the Outer Banks beaches. It played a big role in early aviation history with the Wright brothers. Its license plates read "First in Flight" as a nod to the Wright Brothers' first flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
  9. Oklahoma: Oklahoma is famous for its cowboy culture, Native American heritage and the windswept Great Plains that inspired the musical "Oklahoma!"
  10. South Carolina: Known for its scenic coastline, South Carolina borders Georgia, North Carolina and the Atlantic Ocean. The shag is the state's official dance.
  11. Tennessee: The Volunteer State is home to Elvis Presley's Graceland and features the stunning Great Smoky Mountains.
  12. Texas: The second-largest state in the U.S., Texas has a wide array of cities. Its famous motto is "Everything is Bigger in Texas."
  13. Virginia: A state rich in U.S. history, Virginia is home to Jamestown, Colonial Williamsburg and numerous presidential homes.
  14. West Virginia: This state is a great place for outdoor adventure sports. The state flower is the rhododendron.

A History That Shaped the Nation

From its role in the early days of the country to the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement, the South has been at the center of many pivotal moments.

For example, one reason Southern states seceded from the Union was because they wanted to keep slavery, which the North intended to stop from expanding, though some opposed the system altogether because of its inhumanity. South Carolina was the first state to secede on Dec. 20, 1860. Following that date, 10 more states followed suit.

In more recent history, leaders like Dr. King emerged from the South, advocating for equality and social change.

The Southern Economy

The South's economy relied on agriculture. Today, the region has struck a more diverse balance with respect to its economy, now encompassing industries like manufacturing, technology and energy production.

States like Arkansas and Texas have become hubs for innovation, providing quality solutions and products that serve both domestic and global markets.

The services sector, including healthcare and education, plays a vital role in supporting the region's growth. The South has made its mark in the global market with aerospace, the automotive business and power generation.

Southern Politics

Politically, the South has a long and complex history. Leadership from the South, including President Carter from Georgia and President Clinton from Arkansas, have left their mark on the country and the world. Many of the Southern states are Republican strongholds. There are a few swing states (like Florida) in the mix.

Geography: A Diverse and Beautiful Landscape

From the Appalachian Mountains in the east to the Gulf Coast's sandy beaches, the region offers breathtaking natural beauty. There's the Mississippi River system, which has supported commerce and culture for centuries, or you can explore the bayous of Louisiana.

States like Arkansas boast scenic mountains and rivers, while Georgia offers both bustling urban centers like Atlanta and charming small towns. The South’' geography not only defines its economy but also provides ample opportunities for outdoor recreation and adventure year-round.

What Is the South Famous For?

The South is famous for its hospitality, food and music. Southern cooking, from barbecue to fried chicken, is a staple in the region but extends beyond. The South is also the birthplace of iconic music genres like blues, jazz and country.

