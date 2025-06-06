10 Texas Landmarks Embodying Pride in the Lone Star State

" " Dealey Plaza holds a somber place in U.S. history. joe daniel price / Getty Images

Everything's bigger in Texas, including its history. From pre-Columbian archaeological wonders to grand battlegrounds, the Lone Star State packs a punch when it comes to heritage. Texas landmarks aren't just tourist stops; they're touchstones to defining moments in both Texas history and national history.

Recognized by the Texas Historical Commission and the National Park Service, these historic sites highlight the vibrant cultural characteristics and rich stories that shaped the American Southwest.

So, grab your virtual cowboy hat as we dive into some of the most iconic and meaningful locations across the state.