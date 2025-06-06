10 Texas Landmarks Embodying Pride in the Lone Star State

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jun 6, 2025
Dealey Plaza
Dealey Plaza holds a somber place in U.S. history. joe daniel price / Getty Images

Everything's bigger in Texas, including its history. From pre-Columbian archaeological wonders to grand battlegrounds, the Lone Star State packs a punch when it comes to heritage. Texas landmarks aren't just tourist stops; they're touchstones to defining moments in both Texas history and national history.

Recognized by the Texas Historical Commission and the National Park Service, these historic sites highlight the vibrant cultural characteristics and rich stories that shaped the American Southwest.

So, grab your virtual cowboy hat as we dive into some of the most iconic and meaningful locations across the state.

Contents
  1. The Alamo, San Antonio
  2. San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
  3. Dealey Plaza Historic District, Dallas
  4. Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park
  5. Waco Mammoth National Monument
  6. Bishop's Palace, Galveston
  7. San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site
  8. El Paso Mission Trail
  9. USS Lexington, Corpus Christi
  10. Fort Concho, San Angelo

1. The Alamo, San Antonio

Alamo
The Alamo. W. Drew Senter, Longleaf Photogr / Getty Images

Arguably the most famous historic site in Texas, the Alamo is the site of a pivotal 1836 battle during the Texas Revolution.

Located in downtown San Antonio, this mission-turned-fortress is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and a designated National Historic Landmark. Today, it tells the tale of bravery, loss and eventual independence from Mexico.

2. San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. Gabriel Perez / Getty Images

This UNESCO World Heritage Site includes five 18th-century frontier missions. Maintained by the National Park Service, the park represents a cultural exchange between Indigenous peoples and Spanish colonizers.

3. Dealey Plaza Historic District, Dallas

Dealey Plaza
Dealey Plaza. joe daniel price / Getty Images

Forever linked with a somber moment in American history, Dealey Plaza is where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's a place of reflection and remembrance. The Sixth Floor Museum adds context to this landmark's historical significance.

4. Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park
Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park. Gerald French / Getty Images

Explore the boyhood home of Vice President and later President Lyndon B. Johnson in this park that spans both Johnson City and the LBJ Ranch.

This National Historical Park captures key events in 20th-century American politics and showcases Johnson's legacy through preserved property and structures.

5. Waco Mammoth National Monument

This national monument is home to the only known nursery herd of Ice Age Colombian mammoths. Discovered in the 1970s and protected by the National Park Service, it provides insight into life over 65,000 years ago.

6. Bishop's Palace, Galveston

Bishop's Palace
Bishop's Palace. Jupiterimages / Getty Images

Built in the 19th century, this Victorian mansion is a masterpiece of architecture and craftsmanship. A National Historic Landmark, the Bishop's Palace represents the opulence of post-Civil War Texas and is a major draw for those fascinated by design and construction.

7. San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site

San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site
San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site. Ed Lallo / Getty Images

Marking the site of the decisive battle of the Texas Revolution, this state park honors those who fought for Texan independence. The towering San Jacinto Monument offers stunning views and commemorates the Texas Declaration of Independence.

8. El Paso Mission Trail

Mision San Antonio de los Tiguas
Mision San Antonio de los Tiguas. Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

El Paso's oldest landmarks trace the spread of Spanish missions across the southern United States. These churches are part of the broader register of historic places and reflect a rich blend of cultural heritage and religious development.

9. USS Lexington, Corpus Christi

USS Lexington, Corpus Christi
USS Lexington, Corpus Christi. Holger Leue / Getty Images

Nicknamed the "Blue Ghost," this World War II aircraft carrier turned museum honors naval aviation and military history.

It's a floating historic site where visitors can experience life aboard a wartime vessel and learn about the United States' maritime legacy.

10. Fort Concho, San Angelo

Established in the late 1800s, this former army post now serves as a museum. It once protected freight wagons and mail coaches during westward expansion. Designated a National Historic Landmark, it encapsulates life in the rugged American Southwest.

