24 U.S. Landmarks That Every Americana Fan Must See

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jun 3, 2025
Antelope Canyon, Arizona
From natural wonders to historical sites, the U.S. is full of must-see destinations. Chan Srithaweeporn / Getty Images

Ever wondered why certain places in the U.S. get all the postcards and bucket list glory? They're often U.S. landmarks that pack a punch with history, culture and awe-inspiring views. These aren't just photo ops; they're vivid chapters in the story of American history, woven into the landscape from sea to shining sea.

Thanks to the National Historic Landmarks Program, many of these iconic sites have been officially recognized for their importance. The program, established by the National Park Service and overseen by the Secretary of the Interior, helps preserve structures, buildings, and districts that tell us who we are and where we've been.

From historic districts in the East to remote sites in the West, these landmarks reflect the country's diverse past and culture.

1. Statue of Liberty, New York

Statue of Liberty
Statue of Liberty. Nisian Hughes / Getty Images

This colossal copper statue stands as a global symbol of freedom and democracy. A gift from France in 1886, the Statue of Liberty lights up New York Harbor and our collective imagination. It's not just a monument; it's a powerful statement about liberty and the welcoming spirit of America.

2. Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, Pennsylvania

The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall
The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. Richard T. Nowitz / Getty Images

In the heart of Philadelphia lies the birthplace of American independence. Independence Hall is where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were debated and adopted.

The Liberty Bell, another American icon, stands nearby as a symbol of independence and, well, liberty. These sites form a key part of the historic district and are a must-see for anyone exploring American history.

3. Golden Gate Bridge, California

Golden Gate Bridge
Golden Gate Bridge. simonkr / Getty Images

This bright red suspension bridge connects San Francisco to Marin County across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean.

Built during the Great Depression, the Golden Gate Bridge is both a feat of engineering and a testament to resilience. It's also one of the most photographed structures in the world and a beloved symbol of California.

4. Hollywood Sign, California

Hollywood Sign
Hollywood Sign. Mitch Diamond / Getty Images

Originally an advertisement for a housing development, the Hollywood Sign has become synonymous with the film industry and the glamor of Los Angeles.

Standing tall in the hills, it's a symbol of dreams, celebrity and California culture. This site is one of many U.S. landmarks that doubles as an enduring advertisement of aspiration.

5. Mount Rushmore, South Dakota

Mount Rushmore
Mount Rushmore. Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

Four U.S. presidents are carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore, representing key moments in U.S. history.

The site, surrounded by the Black Hills, honors George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. It's one of South Dakota's most famous features and draws millions of visitors annually.

6. Gateway Arch, Missouri

Gateway Arch
Gateway Arch. Art Wager / Getty Images

St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, which commemorates the westward expansion and stands as a shimmering tribute to American ambition. Its design, a giant stainless steel curve, is both simple and awe-inspiring, and it serves as a museum and observation deck.

7. Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Photo by Sam Scholes / Getty Images

A pivotal site in World War II, Pearl Harbor in Honolulu remains a solemn reminder of sacrifice. The USS Arizona Memorial floats above the sunken battleship, honoring the lives lost during the 1941 attack that led the U.S. into the war.

As a national historic landmark, it's an essential site for understanding American history.

8. Hoover Dam, Nevada/Arizona

Hoover Dam
Hoover Dam on Colorado River at Nevada-Arizona stateline. PhilAugustavo / Getty Images

Spanning the Colorado River, the Hoover Dam is a marvel of modern engineering. It tamed the river, brought electricity to millions, and created Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the U.S. by volume. Its construction helped establish infrastructure that would support the growing American West.

9. Space Needle, Washington

Space Needle
Space Needle, Seattle, Washington. joe daniel price / Getty Images

Built for the 1962 World's Fair, Seattle's Space Needle stands as a futuristic beacon in the Pacific Northwest. With panoramic views of Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and the cityscape, it's a blend of science, art, and innovation. It also reflects the Pacific coast's connection to the broader world.

10. Niagara Falls, New York

Niagara Falls, New York
Niagara Falls, New York. surangaw / Getty Images

Straddling the border between the U.S. and Canada, Niagara Falls roars with natural power. The falls aren't just a sight to behold; they're a source of hydroelectric energy and a hotspot for honeymooners and daredevils alike. It's a bucket list item for tourists worldwide and a key site in upstate New York.

11. Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado
Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado Peter Unger / Getty Images

This park preserves the ancient cliff dwellings of the Ancestral Puebloans. The site is a unique combination of archaeology, art and architecture, and it's designated as a national historic landmark. The park offers access to one of the best-preserved examples of early North American culture.

12. Taos Pueblo, New Mexico

Taos Pueblo, New Mexico
Taos Pueblo, New Mexico. Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

This multistory adobe complex has been continuously inhabited for over 1,000 years. Taos Pueblo is not just a stunning structure; it's a living community that offers deep insights into Native American history and culture in New Mexico. It's one of many iconic landmarks in the Southwest.

13. The Alamo, Texas

The Alamo, Texas.
The Alamo, Texas. Allan Baxter / Getty Images

Located in San Antonio, the Alamo is a historic site where a small group of Texans held off Mexican forces during a pivotal battle. The mission-turned-fortress stands as a symbol of resistance and determination, marking a significant chapter in Texas and U.S. history.

14. Gettysburg National Military Park, Pennsylvania

Gettysburg National Historical Park, Pennsylvania
Gettysburg National Historical Park, Pennsylvania. Richard T. Nowitz / Getty Images

The site of the Civil War's bloodiest battle, Gettysburg is where President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address. It's a powerful place to reflect on sacrifice and the preservation of the Union. This battlefield has been preserved to recognize the lives lost and the importance of liberty.

15. The White House, Washington, D.C.

The White House, Washington, D.C.
The White House, Washington, D.C. Melodie Yvonne / Getty Images

Not just a residence, the White House is an enduring symbol of American leadership. Located in the nation's capital, it's both a working office and a historic site that has hosted presidents since John Adams. The building is an icon of democracy and global diplomacy.

16. Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon
Crater Lake National Park, Oregon. © Allard Schager / Getty Images

This natural wonder formed from a collapsed volcano and is the deepest lake in the U.S. The park, with its vivid blue waters and stunning rock formations, is a testament to the power of geological forces. It's also part of the National Park system and a major tourist draw in the Pacific Northwest.

17. The Biltmore Estate, North Carolina

The Biltmore Village, North Carolina
The Biltmore Estate, North Carolina. Robert Loe / Getty Images

Built by George Vanderbilt, this mansion is the largest privately owned house in the U.S. It showcases Gilded Age extravagance and features art, architecture and expansive gardens. The estate now operates as a museum and popular tourist destination.

18. Cahokia Mounds, Illinois

Cahokia Mounds, Illinois
Cahokia Mounds, Illinois. Michael S. Lewis / Getty Images

These ancient earthworks in Collinsville are the remnants of the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico. The site includes ceremonial mounds and houses and offers a glimpse into the sophisticated societies that thrived long before European settlers arrived.

19. Fort McHenry, Maryland

Fort McHenry, Maryland
Fort McHenry, Maryland. Greg Pease / Getty Images

Famous for inspiring "The Star-Spangled Banner," Fort McHenry played a crucial role in the War of 1812. Located in Baltimore, it's a site where history, patriotism, and culture converge. The fort stands as a memorial to those who defended the city and the country.

20. Antelope Canyon, Arizona

Antelope Canyon, Arizona
Antelope Canyon, Arizona. Matthew Micah Wright / Getty Images

Known for its wave-like rock formations and stunning light beams, Antelope Canyon is a natural landmark in the Southwest. The canyon, shaped by flash floods over millennia, is a testament to the raw beauty of the Earth and a favorite spot for photographers.

21. Lincoln Home National Historic Site, Illinois

Lincoln Home National Historic Site
Lincoln Home National Historic Site. Kevin Burke / Getty Images

This preserved historic district in Springfield showcases the home where Abraham Lincoln lived before becoming president. The site offers insight into the domestic life of one of the most revered U.S. presidents and is part of the National Park Service.

22. Mount St. Helens, Washington

Mount St. Helens, Washington
Mount St. Helens, Washington. july7th / Getty Images

Although known for its volcanic eruption in 1980, Mount St. Helens is now a symbol of natural recovery and geological education. It's one of the Pacific Northwest's most studied sites and draws scientists and tourists alike.

23. Devils Tower, Wyoming

Devils Tower, Wyoming
Devils Tower, Wyoming. Jason Cameron / Getty Images

This giant rock formation rises dramatically above the surrounding landscape. Recognized as the first national monument, it holds cultural significance for several Native American tribes and features prominently in modern pop culture.

24. Idaho State Capitol, Idaho

Idaho State Capitol, Idaho
Idaho State Capitol, Idaho. Mitch Diamond / Getty Images

Located in Boise, the Idaho State Capitol is not just a government building; it's an architectural gem. Constructed from local sandstone and marble, it's an example of how civic structures can be both functional and beautiful.

