24 U.S. Landmarks That Every Americana Fan Must See

" " From natural wonders to historical sites, the U.S. is full of must-see destinations. Chan Srithaweeporn / Getty Images

Ever wondered why certain places in the U.S. get all the postcards and bucket list glory? They're often U.S. landmarks that pack a punch with history, culture and awe-inspiring views. These aren't just photo ops; they're vivid chapters in the story of American history, woven into the landscape from sea to shining sea.

Thanks to the National Historic Landmarks Program, many of these iconic sites have been officially recognized for their importance. The program, established by the National Park Service and overseen by the Secretary of the Interior, helps preserve structures, buildings, and districts that tell us who we are and where we've been.

From historic districts in the East to remote sites in the West, these landmarks reflect the country's diverse past and culture.