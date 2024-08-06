The Youngest President of the United States

Here are a few more of the youngest presidents in the nation's history based on their age at their inauguration.

1. Bill Clinton (46 Years, 5 Months)

Democratic President Bill Clinton took office in 1993 following the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union, which ended the Cold War. One of the largest challenges Clinton faced during his presidency was enacting test bans for offensive weapons to ensure that future generations would be less likely to face the threat of nuclear war.

2. Ulysses S. Grant (46 Years, 10 Months)

Although Ulysses S. Grant played a pivotal role in serving as a key general for the Union forces during the Civil War, his experience on the battlefield did not translate well to politics. His two-term presidency was significantly overshadowed by the accomplishments of his predecessor, Abraham Lincoln.

3. Barack Obama (47 Years, 5 Months)

The first Black president, young and energetic, came into office amid unprecedented economic headwinds and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Former president Barack Obama was best known for bringing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden to justice for the September 11 attacks and establishing the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

4. Grover Cleveland (47 Years, 11 Months)

Grover Cleveland was the only president of the United States to serve two nonconsecutive terms, so he is both the 22nd and 24th. His single-minded approach toward his political duties was often known to bleed into his vices, as he is ranked as Fitness Magazine's most unhealthy president — even over Taft, who famously became stuck in his bathtub.

5. Franklin Pierce (48 Years, 3 Months)

Franklin Pierce is one of the least memorable presidents in history. He lived out his single term in relative peace and boredom, and few iconic events occurred under his leadership. However, many historians point to the growing tensions around slavery that would become an existential threat to future presidents.

