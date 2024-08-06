The Youngest President of the United States

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Aug 6, 2024
Frank Sinatra (left) meets then-president John F. Kennedy in Palm Springs, circa 1950s. Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock

Off the top of your head, you may know JFK as the youngest president in U.S. history, and you'd be correct that he was the youngest to be elected. But what about the youngest person to ascend — that is, the youngest VP to become president after the death of an incumbent?

As we look ahead to this November's election, we know that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor former president Donald Trump will break "youngest president" records, but here's a look at seven who did reach the Oval Office well before the median age of 55.

Contents
  1. Youngest Elected President: John Fitzgerald Kennedy
  2. Youngest Ascended President: Theodore Roosevelt
  3. 5 More Young U.S. Presidents

Youngest Elected President: John Fitzgerald Kennedy

President Kennedy was the youngest man to be elected president, taking office at the age of 43 years, 236 days. He served in the Navy during World War II and gained notoriety for his brave actions that helped save fellow sailors when his PT boat was destroyed by a Japanese destroyer.

Upon his return home, John F. Kennedy put his energies into politics, where he served as a congressman and later as a member of the Senate. In 1956, he was named the Democratic nominee and wowed audiences in televised debates against Republican nominee Richard Nixon.

Sadly, Kennedy was also the youngest president to fall victim to assassination.

His presidency ended with shots heard around the world as he perished on November 22, 1963. Although he met an untimely end, he left a legacy that the Peace Corps and civil rights leaders would continue in the following decades for the pursuit of equality for all.

Major Events of JFK's Presidency

Assuming office at such a young age would be an incredible weight by itself, but Kennedy also had to wrestle with constant stressors from one of the most eventful presidencies in the nation's history, which included the following.

  • March 1961: The Alliance for Progress was established to improve relations with developing countries in Latin America.
  • April 1961: The Bay of Pigs Incident
  • August 1961: The renewed Soviet Union campaign in West Berlin
  • February 1962: Cuba embargo established
  • October 1962: Increased threat of nuclear war with Cuban Missile Crisis
  • August 1963: March on Washington
  • September 1963: Birmingham Church bombing

Youngest Ascended President: Theodore Roosevelt

Although he wasn't elected for his first term, Theodore Roosevelt distinguished himself as the youngest president when he assumed office at the age of 42 years, 322 days. The vice president took over following the death of President William McKinley, who was assassinated on September 6, 1901.

Although former President McKinley is ranked as an above-average president (yes, there are academic rankings for best and worst presidents), the future Republican Candidate from New York quickly surpassed his legacy and gained popularity among Americans and citizens of other countries across the globe for his stewardship of his people and the American wild.

Teddy Roosevelt's greatest achievements as President of the United States focused on conservation through expansions of national parks and natural preserves.

5 More Young U.S. Presidents

Here are a few more of the youngest presidents in the nation's history based on their age at their inauguration.

1. Bill Clinton (46 Years, 5 Months)

Democratic President Bill Clinton took office in 1993 following the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union, which ended the Cold War. One of the largest challenges Clinton faced during his presidency was enacting test bans for offensive weapons to ensure that future generations would be less likely to face the threat of nuclear war.

2. Ulysses S. Grant (46 Years, 10 Months)

Although Ulysses S. Grant played a pivotal role in serving as a key general for the Union forces during the Civil War, his experience on the battlefield did not translate well to politics. His two-term presidency was significantly overshadowed by the accomplishments of his predecessor, Abraham Lincoln.

3. Barack Obama (47 Years, 5 Months)

The first Black president, young and energetic, came into office amid unprecedented economic headwinds and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Former president Barack Obama was best known for bringing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden to justice for the September 11 attacks and establishing the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

4. Grover Cleveland (47 Years, 11 Months)

Grover Cleveland was the only president of the United States to serve two nonconsecutive terms, so he is both the 22nd and 24th. His single-minded approach toward his political duties was often known to bleed into his vices, as he is ranked as Fitness Magazine's most unhealthy president — even over Taft, who famously became stuck in his bathtub.

5. Franklin Pierce (48 Years, 3 Months)

Franklin Pierce is one of the least memorable presidents in history. He lived out his single term in relative peace and boredom, and few iconic events occurred under his leadership. However, many historians point to the growing tensions around slavery that would become an existential threat to future presidents.

Now That's Epic

Running a country is a monumental task in your forties, but imagine the weight of responsibility of becoming the leader of an entire empire before you're born. That was the reality that fourth-century Sasanian ruler Shapur II was born into. To put an end to infighting and defend against potential coups, the queen and wife of fallen leader Hormizd II put a crown on her belly and named her future son the "King of Kings." Shapur must have taken to the job with great skill and gusto because he ruled for 70 years, becoming one of the longest-lasting rulers in world history.

