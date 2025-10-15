10 Castles in Ireland: From Romantic Ruins to Modern Venues

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Oct 15, 2025
Bunratty Castle
The most famous castles have been around for centuries. David Steele / Shutterstock

Ireland's landscape is dotted with ancient fortresses, dramatic ruins, and breathtaking towers. From iconic landmarks to quiet countryside gems, the castles in Ireland tell the story of a nation shaped by war, royalty, and resilience.

Many castles served as medieval tower houses or Norman strongholds. Some are stunningly preserved; others stand as romantic ruins.

Whether you’re on an Irish road trip or planning your bucket list, these are the most famous Irish castles worth a visit.

Contents
  1. Blarney Castle, County Cork
  2. Bunratty Castle, County Clare
  3. Cahir Castle, County Tipperary
  4. Kilkenny Castle, County Kilkenny
  5. Rock of Cashel, County Tipperary
  6. Ashford Castle, County Mayo
  7. Carrickfergus Castle, County Antrim
  8. Dromoland Castle, County Clare
  9. Lismore Castle, County Waterford
  10. Dublin Castle, Dublin

1. Blarney Castle, County Cork

Blarney Castle
Blarney Castle. Ronald Sumners / Shutterstock

Arguably one of the most famous Irish castles, Blarney Castle draws visitors from around the world hoping to kiss the Blarney Stone. The current structure dates to 1446, built by the MacCarthy family. It stands on a hill overlooking the River Martin, overlooking the castle’s wooded grounds.

2. Bunratty Castle, County Clare

Bunratty Castle
Bunratty Castle. Pav-Pro Photography Ltd / Shutterstock

This 15th-century tower house near Limerick City is one of the best-preserved castles in Ireland. Built in 1425 and restored in the 1950s, Bunratty Castle offers a guided tour and medieval banquets in its great hall. The castle served the powerful O'Brien clan and stands near the River Shannon.

3. Cahir Castle, County Tipperary

Built on an island in the River Suir, Cahir Castle is one of the largest and best-preserved castles in Ireland. Originally built in the 13th century, it later served as the stronghold of the Butler family. It features a courtyard, towers, and a visitor center.

4. Kilkenny Castle, County Kilkenny

Kilkenny Castle
Kilkenny Castle. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Overlooking the River Nore, this famous castle was built by the Anglo-Normans in 1195. It later became the residence of the powerful Butler family. The castle has been extensively restored and now features an art gallery, furnished period rooms, and expansive public parklands on its grounds.

5. Rock of Cashel, County Tipperary

Rock of Cashel
Rock of Cashel. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Though more of a fortress ruin than a current castle, the Rock of Cashel is steeped in legend. It was once the seat of the High Kings of Munster.

Set on a hill with views of the surrounding land, this national monument features a 12th-century chapel, a 15th-century tower house, and the ruins of a Gothic cathedral.

6. Ashford Castle, County Mayo

Ashford Castle
Ashford Castle. David Steele / Shutterstock

This privately owned castle is now a luxury hotel and golf course. Overlooking a nearby lake and surrounded by parkland, Ashford Castle was once home to the Guinness family. Its medieval stone turrets and 350-acre grounds make it a popular destination for visitors to explore or unwind.

7. Carrickfergus Castle, County Antrim

Carrickfergus Castle
Carrickfergus Castle. Lisandro Luis Trarbach / Shutterstock

One of the best-preserved Norman castles in Ireland, Carrickfergus was built in 1177 by John de Courcy. It guarded Belfast Lough for centuries and continued to serve military purposes during Irish uprisings, as well as through World War I and World War II.

8. Dromoland Castle, County Clare

Now a five-star hotel, Dromoland Castle is the ancestral home of the O’Brien family, descendants of High King Brian Boru. Its grand stone façade and elegant formal gardens make it a noteworthy destination, especially for those seeking a historic luxury experience.

9. Lismore Castle, County Waterford

Lismore Castle
Lismore Castle. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

This castle on the River Blackwater is still inhabited by descendants of the Duke of Devonshire. Its walls have seen Irish rebellion and English rule. While the castle itself is privately owned, the gardens are open to the public and host art events throughout the year.

10. Dublin Castle, Dublin

Dublin Castle
Dublin Castle. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Located in the heart of Ireland’s capital, Dublin Castle is more of a government complex today, but its origins date back to the 13th century.

It played a central role in British rule in Ireland and now serves as a venue for state events. Its remaining towers and walls stand as enduring reminders of centuries of history.

