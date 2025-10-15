10 Castles in Ireland: From Romantic Ruins to Modern Venues

" " The most famous castles have been around for centuries. David Steele / Shutterstock

Ireland's landscape is dotted with ancient fortresses, dramatic ruins, and breathtaking towers. From iconic landmarks to quiet countryside gems, the castles in Ireland tell the story of a nation shaped by war, royalty, and resilience.

Many castles served as medieval tower houses or Norman strongholds. Some are stunningly preserved; others stand as romantic ruins.

Whether you’re on an Irish road trip or planning your bucket list, these are the most famous Irish castles worth a visit.