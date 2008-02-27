Culture
European History

No matter how knowledgeable you are about European history, there's always more to learn! Get an in-depth look at European history in these articles.

17th-century Plague Doctors Were the Stuff of Nightmares

Contaminated water, poor hygiene and the lack of sanitation caused most epidemics prior to the 20th century, but the plague doctors believed that germs were spread through the skin and nose and they costumed themselves accordingly.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 12, 2020 History / Europe
Is Holland the Same as the Netherlands?

People often use the words Holland and the Netherlands interchangeably when talking about the country in Western Europe. Are the two places the same?

By Wendy Bowman Dec 20, 2019 History / Europe
Shhh! Don't Tell. There's a Secret Apartment Atop the Eiffel Tower

Did you know that the iconic monument in the French capital city is topped by a secret apartment? But who built it, and why?

By Laurie L. Dove Dec 13, 2019 History / Europe
Groom of the Stool: A Crappy Job With Royal Benefits

It may sound degrading to modern ears, but the groom of the stool, the person who helped the British king with his toileting duties, had an extremely prestigious position and was a close confidant of the monarch.

By Nathan Chandler Dec 5, 2019 History / Europe
The Strange History of Neuschwanstein Castle is No Disney Fairy Tale

This very famous castle (and the inspiration for Cinderella's castle at Disneyland) was built for just one person, often called Mad King Ludwig. But was he really insane or just slandered by his enemies?

By Dave Roos Sep 3, 2019 History / Europe
Big Ben Is Getting a Big Facelift

The famed London clock tower marks 160 years in silence as its historic restoration continues.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Jul 23, 2019 History / Europe
Notre Dame Cathedral: What It Took to Build Her

One of the most famous buildings in the world has burned. What did it take to build it in the first place?

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 16, 2019 History / Europe
Norway's Ridiculously Short Border Fence

What was behind the building of possibly the world's shortest border fence?

By Dave Roos Jan 25, 2019 History / Europe
How the European Union Works

Britain has voted to leave the European Union, a group of 28 European countries. What does the EU do and why would countries want to leave — or join — it?

By Patrick J. Kiger History / Europe
Drought Reveals Ancient Henge in Ireland

Ireland's severe drought has been alarming to some, but a new archaeological discovery has provided a silver lining.

By Jesslyn Shields Jul 30, 2018 History / Europe
What's the Difference Between England, the U.K. and Great Britain?

There's a whale of a difference between the United Kingdom and Great Britain. But whatever you do, don't call someone from Scotland "English."

By Dave Roos May 24, 2018 History / Europe
Medieval Villagers Mutilated Corpses to Prevent the Dead From Rising

A mass grave from a medieval England village provides archaeological evidence that people wanted those lain to rest to stay that way.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 5, 2017 History / Europe
How the Crusades Worked

The control of Jerusalem and conflicts between Islam and the Western world may read like topics from today's headlines. But they were also at the heart of the Crusades.

By Molly Edmonds History / Europe
Free City

Free City , a town or city that governs itself and is independent, or largely independent, of the country in which it is located.

History / Europe
Golliard Songs

Goliard SongsLatin songs written from the 10th to early 13th centuries. They are among the earliest examples of Western secular music.

History / Europe

