10 Castles in Scotland You Have to See on Your Next Trip

Scotland is packed with ancient stone towers, royal strongholds and ruins perched on dramatic cliffs. Whether you love medieval history or just want a view worth the hike, these castles in Scotland are must-visits.
This iconic fortress looms over the capital city from Castle Rock, a volcanic plug. Edinburgh Castle is a royal palace, military stronghold and home to the Scottish National War Memorial.
Cannon fire still marks the time each day at 1 pm (except on Sundays, Good Friday and Christmas Day). The Great Hall and Crown Jewels showcase the grandeur of Scotland’s past.
Once the childhood home of Mary Queen of Scots, Stirling Castle played a key role in battles between Scots and English forces. The palace vaults bring Renaissance life to the present day, while the castle’s elevated position gives sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.
Surrounded by three lochs in the Highlands, Eilean Donan Castle looks like a movie set—which is appropriate because it frequently serves as a filming location.
Originally built in the 13th century, it was destroyed during the Jacobite rising of 1719 and fully rebuilt in the early 20th century. Now, it’s one of Scotland’s most photographed castles.
Set on a cliff near Stonehaven, Dunnottar Castle is a ruined fortress with a fierce past. It once housed the Scottish crown jewels during the English Civil War. The dramatic ruins and sea views make it a top spot for visitors interested in history and atmosphere.
Famous as the prison of Mary Queen of Scots after her defeat at Carberry Hill, this island castle is where she was held prisoner from 1567 until her escape in May 1568. You can visit by boat to explore the tower house where she was held.
Still home to Clan MacLeod, Dunvegan Castle is the oldest continuously inhabited castle in Scotland, serving as the ancestral seat of the MacLeods for about 800 years.
Located on the Isle of Skye, it blends a fortified tower house with later Scots Baronial style additions. Its landscaped gardens and fairy flag legend make it a unique mix of beauty and myth.
Located near Pitlochry, Blair Castle combines country house elegance with fortified residence toughness. It was once home to the Duke of Atholl and even today boasts its own private army: the Atholl Highlanders.
Visitors can walk through rooms filled with weapons, trophies and family history.
Castle Stalker stands alone on a tidal islet in Loch Laich. This fortified tower was built by Clan MacDougall and later passed to the Stewarts. With its picturesque isolation, it’s a prime example of how Scotland's castles often reflect both beauty and defense.
Near Oban, Dunstaffnage Castle dates back to the 13th century and was a stronghold of the MacDougalls. Its thick walls and gatehouse remain intact, and it's tied to key figures in Scottish history like Robert the Bruce and John Comyn.
Castle Tioram sits where the River Shiel meets Loch Moidart. Though in ruins and closed to interior visits, its location on a tidal island is pure Highland drama. It was the seat of Clanranald, a branch of Clan Donald, and carries a long legacy of clan warfare.
