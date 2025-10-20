10 Castles in Scotland You Have to See on Your Next Trip

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Oct 20, 2025
As if the Edinburgh skyline really needs castles to make it even dreamier. TTstudio / Shutterstock

Scotland is packed with ancient stone towers, royal strongholds and ruins perched on dramatic cliffs. Whether you love medieval history or just want a view worth the hike, these castles in Scotland are must-visits.

1. Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle. Arunm8a / Shutterstock

This iconic fortress looms over the capital city from Castle Rock, a volcanic plug. Edinburgh Castle is a royal palace, military stronghold and home to the Scottish National War Memorial.

Cannon fire still marks the time each day at 1 pm (except on Sundays, Good Friday and Christmas Day). The Great Hall and Crown Jewels showcase the grandeur of Scotland’s past.

2. Stirling Castle

Stirling Castle. Robin Dessens / Shutterstock

Once the childhood home of Mary Queen of Scots, Stirling Castle played a key role in battles between Scots and English forces. The palace vaults bring Renaissance life to the present day, while the castle’s elevated position gives sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

3. Eilean Donan Castle

Eilean Donan Castle. M Richardson / Shutterstock

Surrounded by three lochs in the Highlands, Eilean Donan Castle looks like a movie set—which is appropriate because it frequently serves as a filming location.

Originally built in the 13th century, it was destroyed during the Jacobite rising of 1719 and fully rebuilt in the early 20th century. Now, it’s one of Scotland’s most photographed castles.

4. Dunnottar Castle

Dunnottar Castle. richardjohnson / Shutterstock

Set on a cliff near Stonehaven, Dunnottar Castle is a ruined fortress with a fierce past. It once housed the Scottish crown jewels during the English Civil War. The dramatic ruins and sea views make it a top spot for visitors interested in history and atmosphere.

5. Loch Leven Castle

Loch Leven Castle. Elena Rostunova / Shutterstock

Famous as the prison of Mary Queen of Scots after her defeat at Carberry Hill, this island castle is where she was held prisoner from 1567 until her escape in May 1568. You can visit by boat to explore the tower house where she was held.

6. Dunvegan Castle

Dunvegan Castle. Jose Arcos Aguilar / Shutterstock

Still home to Clan MacLeod, Dunvegan Castle is the oldest continuously inhabited castle in Scotland, serving as the ancestral seat of the MacLeods for about 800 years.

Located on the Isle of Skye, it blends a fortified tower house with later Scots Baronial style additions. Its landscaped gardens and fairy flag legend make it a unique mix of beauty and myth.

7. Blair Castle

Blair Castle. goga18128 / Shutterstock

Located near Pitlochry, Blair Castle combines country house elegance with fortified residence toughness. It was once home to the Duke of Atholl and even today boasts its own private army: the Atholl Highlanders.

Visitors can walk through rooms filled with weapons, trophies and family history.

8. Castle Stalker

Castle Stalker. Brais Seara / Shutterstock

Castle Stalker stands alone on a tidal islet in Loch Laich. This fortified tower was built by Clan MacDougall and later passed to the Stewarts. With its picturesque isolation, it’s a prime example of how Scotland's castles often reflect both beauty and defense.

9. Dunstaffnage Castle

Dunstaffnage Castle. Jaroslav Sekeres / Shutterstock

Near Oban, Dunstaffnage Castle dates back to the 13th century and was a stronghold of the MacDougalls. Its thick walls and gatehouse remain intact, and it's tied to key figures in Scottish history like Robert the Bruce and John Comyn.

10. Castle Tioram

Castle Tioram. Shoesmith Drones / Shutterstock

Castle Tioram sits where the River Shiel meets Loch Moidart. Though in ruins and closed to interior visits, its location on a tidal island is pure Highland drama. It was the seat of Clanranald, a branch of Clan Donald, and carries a long legacy of clan warfare.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

