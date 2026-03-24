How Many Countries Are in Europe? Surprisingly Not a Simple Answer

" " The UN and Council of Europe have different counts, and both are way off from the number of countries in the EU. Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock

How many countries are in Europe? It depends on how you define the continent and what counts as a country.

Most international organizations say there are 44 sovereign states in Europe. Broader definitions that include transcontinental nations and disputed territories can push that number closer to 50.

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Europe sits in the northern hemisphere and forms the western portion of the larger Eurasian landmass. Although it is the second-smallest continent, its political map is complex and shaped by centuries of history, war, and political change.