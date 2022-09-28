Emergence of Hunger Stones Signals Worst European Drought in 500 Years

But the strangest and most ominous sign of the drought's severity may be the reemergence of the so-called "hunger stones" — rocks with inscriptions to record previous instances of severe drought. In the Elbe River near the Czech town of Děčín, a rock gradually rose from the water that bore the message Wenn dumich siehst, dann weine ("If you see me, then weep"), according to The Guardian.

Dozens of the other stone monuments to past drought catastrophes have also become visible in central European rivers. Most are found in the Elbe, though others appear in the Rhine, the Danube and the Moselle rivers. There is one near the small town of Bleckede in Germany that reads: “When this goes under, life will become more colorful again.”

The stone near Děčín contains eroded traces of markings for droughts that occurred back in 1417 and 1473, as well as markings for droughts in 1616, 1707, 1746, 1790, 1800, 1811, 1830, 1842, 1868, 1892 and 1893, according to a 2013 paper by Czech climate researchers in the journal Climate of the Past. The stones also emerged during the 2018 drought.

There doesn't seem to be any information available about who originally placed the hunger stones in rivers, or what purpose they may have served, besides warning people that a sparse autumn harvest might be ahead. As the hunger stones indicate, droughts have been occurring in Europe for centuries.

" " The stone on the Elbe River in Děčín, Czech Republic, is seen here from above so that it reads correctly from that viewpoint. It is inscribed with the words "If you see me, then weep." Wikimedia Commons (CC By-SA 3.0 DE)