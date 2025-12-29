Why Did the Roman Empire Fall? Corruption, Inflation, and Division

The Roman economy began to falter in the second and third centuries. Plagues like the Antonine Plague and Cyprian Plague reduced the population and workforce.

Inflation, heavy taxation, and reliance on slave labor further strained the economy. Roman citizens faced a declining standard of living, and the military often lacked funding.

Meanwhile, corruption in the central authority grew worse. Many Roman emperors gained power through violence or bribery, and political turmoil became a regular part of life. The once-loyal Roman soldiers sometimes supported new emperors in exchange for payment, undermining stability.