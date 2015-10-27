10 Real Events That Sound Just Like Horror Movies

" " It turns out this seemingly paranormal event may have been nothing more than vulture hork. © MarieHolding/iStockphoto

Here's an oddly engrossing horror movie premise: bombs of meat falling from a clear blue sky. We aren't talking prepackaged sirloin steaks or frozen sausage. We're talking hunks of raw meat strewn about an area the size of a country lawn.

That's what happened during the so-called Kentucky Meat Shower in March 1876, in a town called Olympia Springs. As a woman worked outside, she described hunks of fresh meat descending from the heavens like bloody snowflakes, measuring about 2 inches (5 centimeters) square.

Reporters and locals flocked to investigate the scene. They found chunks of meat scattered through the area, stuck to the ground and fence posts. By the time they arrived, the meat was quite spoiled, but that didn't stop two men from tasting it, after which they declared it to be mutton or venison.

Months later, a man named Leopold Brandeis apparently inspected preserved pieces of flesh and declared it to be nostoc, a type of cyanobacteria that assumes a gelatinous state when exposed to rain. That theory defies reality, however, because the skies were free of clouds when the meat storm descended.

However, a more plausible explanation surfaced later. Another man observed samples and determined that the flesh was most likely a result of projectile vomiting committed by multiple vultures circling the area. Like preschoolers at a birthday party, one vulture puked and trigged the same response in its cousins, causing a meaty mess below. Makes that whole tasting thing extra gross, doesn't it?