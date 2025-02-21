The Bhopal Gas Tragedy Killed Thousands and Doomed Generations

The Bhopal gas tragedy is etched in history as the world's worst industrial disaster.
It began with a gas leak at the Union Carbide factory, a pesticide plant located in Bhopal, India, in December 1984. This tragic incident resulted in the release of toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas, exposing hundreds of thousands of people to its deadly effects. The gas exposure caused immediate and long-term health issues, including respiratory problems, eye irritation and, in severe cases, death.
The Indian government, in response to the tragedy, passed the Bhopal Gas Leak Act to provide relief and compensation to victims. However, the extent of the damage and the chronic health issues that followed continue to affect the Bhopal gas tragedy survivors to this day.