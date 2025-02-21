The Bhopal Gas Tragedy Killed Thousands and Doomed Generations

The Bhopal gas accident occurred when a storage tank at a factory of the Union Carbide corporation leaked toxic MIC gas into the air.

The chemical plant's safety systems, which were either degraded or inoperable due to cost-cutting and managerial ineptitude, failed to contain the leak, allowing the toxic gas to spread rapidly over the densely populated city of Bhopal.

Thousands of people awoke to burning eyes, choking breaths and chaos as the gas engulfed their neighborhoods. Immediate fatalities were staggering, with estimates ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 deaths within the first few days.

The pesticide plant's toxic waste added to the environmental degradation, contaminating water and soil. The Bhopal disaster not only caused acute injuries but also led to chronic health issues, including birth defects, cancers and long-term respiratory ailments.