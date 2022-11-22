5 Scandals the British Royal Family Wishes We'd Forget

" " Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program "Panorama." © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992, but it took years to make the divorce official. In the interim, British writers and biographers aired the couple's dirty laundry in tell-all books and articles.

Finally, Diana decided it was time to set the record straight. So, she agreed to a prime-time BBC interview with journalist Martin Bashir. The British TV network said that 23 million people tuned in Nov. 20, 1995, to hear their heartbroken princess on her own terms.

Diana didn't hold back. She accused the royal family of turning their backs on her and casting her as "unstable" during bouts of postpartum depression. She openly discussed how her feelings of low self-worth led to struggles with eating disorders and self-harm. She called it a "symptom of what was going on in my marriage."

In an unforgettable moment in the interview, Diana admitted to her own infidelity, but also called out Charles on his heartbreaking affair with Camilla. "There were three of us in this marriage," said Diana, "so it was a bit crowded."

Diana even questioned Charles' fitness to be the king, saying that she thought he'd find the top job "suffocating."

The interview sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom and really irked the royal family. Queen Elizabeth wrote separate letters to Charles and Diana urging them to finalize their divorce.

(In a related scandal, a 2021 investigation uncovered evidence that journalist Martin Bashir produced fake documents to convince Diana to participate in the interview and the BBC apologized for its "clear failings." However, friends said that Diana had no regrets about doing the interview.)