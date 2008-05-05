How the Great Train Robbery Worked: Author’s Note
Telling the tale of the great train robbery was a great assignment. What I knew going into it was that the great train robbery is the largest train heist in Britain's history, and that one of the robbers, Ronnie Biggs, underwent reconstructive surgery and adopted a new name in an effort to disguise himself from the law. What I learned researching this piece was that this gang of 15 had planned everything, down to the train, its route, the date of their intended crime, what their payload would be and how they'd stop the train, but it was a set of fingerprints found on a bottle of ketchup and a game of Monopoly that would ultimately be their downfall.
