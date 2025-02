As one of Denver's oldest and most prestigious hotels, the Brown Palace Hotel has played host to a litany of famous guests over the decades, from The Beatles to Ronald Reagan. But the hotel's storied history also includes a darker side, with reports of ghostly encounters and unexplained occurrences that have spooked both staff and visitors alike. From the sound of a ghostly string quartet playing in the dining room to the persistent ringing of a telephone from a room where a former resident passed away, the Brown Palace is said to be home to a variety of restless spirits. Guests have also reported seeing the apparition of a woman in a long, white dress gliding through the hotel's grand atrium, and hearing the cries of a baby emanating from the boiler room. For those brave enough to venture into the haunted halls of the Brown Palace, the experience is sure to be one they'll never forget.

