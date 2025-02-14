The Most Haunted Places in Michigan: Paranormal Hotspots to Explore

Nestled within the heart of Detroit, the exquisite Whitney Restaurant stands as a testament to the state's haunted legacy. Originally constructed in the late 19th century as a private residence for the wealthy lumber baron, David Whitney Jr., this 21,000-square-foot mansion has been the subject of numerous reports of unexplained activity since its restoration in the mid-1980s.

Visitors and staff alike have recounted a variety of paranormal phenomena, from the rearrangement of table settings to the apparition of an elderly gentleman gazing out from the second-floor windows. The most compelling evidence, however, comes from the personal experiences of investigators Kat Tedsen and Bev Rydel, who have captured disembodied voices and witnessed the elevator mysteriously ascending and descending without any occupants.

Through their extensive research, Tedsen and Rydel have concluded that the lingering spirits of David Whitney Jr. and his wife have never truly left the mansion they once called home, forging an eternal bond that transcends the boundaries of life and death.