A Fiery Final Flight: Hindenburg Disaster Pictures

The Hindenburg's final flight was its return to service after being refitted over the winter, which is why reporters were waiting at Lakehurst. This press pass belonged to Arthur Cofod, a courier sent to pick up photos being delivered on the airship for Life Magazine. Cofod used his own Leica camera to record the disaster, and his photographs ended up being published in Life. The coverage of the disaster also included Herb Morrison's famous "Oh, the humanity," which was recorded for Chicago radio station WLS and aired coast-to-coast via NBC.