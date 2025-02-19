The Itaewon Halloween Tragedy: A Fatal Crowd Crush in Seoul

" " What started as a fun night in Seoul turned into a deadly crowd crush in the Itaewon district. 2p2play / Shutterstock

The Itaewon Halloween tragedy sent shockwaves through South Korea and the world in October 2022, turning a night of joy into a devastating disaster.

Thousands of young people gathered in Itaewon, a vibrant district in central Seoul, to celebrate Halloween. However, the massive crowd — combined with the area's narrow streets and insufficient crowd control measures — created a deadly situation.

As the night progressed, crowd density reached dangerous levels, leading to a fatal crowd crush that left more than 150 people dead and many others injured. The incident not only highlighted lapses in crowd safety but also raised questions about how such a tragedy could happen in a city as advanced as Seoul.