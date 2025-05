" " The Polar Prince returns to St. John's Harbour with the aid of the Atlantic Merlin, towing the barge of the Titan submersible. Dolores M. Harvey / Shutterstock

The Titan, a carbon fiber and titanium vessel designed for extreme depths, was on an expedition to explore the Titanic shipwreck when the submersible lost contact with its support ship, the Polar Prince, shortly after launching off the coast of Newfoundland.

The submersible implosion led to the deaths of all five passengers aboard, including OceanGate’s cofounder and CEO, Stockton Rush.

Advertisement

Despite early hopes, the U.S. Navy had detected an acoustic signature consistent with a catastrophic implosion shortly after Titan lost contact, but this information was not made public until after debris was found.