Was the Paria Diving Tragedy Preventable?

On February 25, 2022, an underwater maintenance exercise at the Pointe-a-Pierre oil pipeline turned catastrophic, claiming the lives of four divers. The Paria diving tragedy, which involved the Paria Fuel Trading Company, shook the region and raised critical questions about safety protocols and emergency response.
The calamity unfolded when five divers became trapped during routine maintenance operations. While survivor Christopher Boodram managed to escape, the deaths of four divers — Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nagassar — left a community grieving and demanding answers.
Advertisement