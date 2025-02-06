Was the Paria Diving Tragedy Preventable?

The Paria diving incident occurred during an underwater maintenance exercise on an oil pipeline that the Paria Fuel Trading Company operated.

Five divers were performing routine tasks when a sudden pressure change caused a vacuum effect, trapping them inside the pipeline. Efforts to rescue the trapped men were challenging, as the confined space and hazardous conditions complicated the rescue mission.

Despite the involvement of rescue divers and a dedicated rescue team, only Boodram survived the ordeal. The deaths of four divers cast a shadow over the entire operation, leading to widespread criticism of Paria officials and their handling of the emergency.