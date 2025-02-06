Was the Paria Diving Tragedy Preventable?

By: Yara Simón  |  Feb 6, 2025
Four out of five divers did not survive this tragic accident. The fifth diver still fears the water, and with good reason. Jennifer Idol/Stocktrek Images / Getty Images/Stocktrek Images

On February 25, 2022, an underwater maintenance exercise at the Pointe-a-Pierre oil pipeline turned catastrophic, claiming the lives of four divers. The Paria diving tragedy, which involved the Paria Fuel Trading Company, shook the region and raised critical questions about safety protocols and emergency response.

The calamity unfolded when five divers became trapped during routine maintenance operations. While survivor Christopher Boodram managed to escape, the deaths of four divers — Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nagassar — left a community grieving and demanding answers.

Contents
  1. What Happened in the Paria Diving Tragedy?
  2. The Aftermath
  3. Measures to Prevent a Similar Accident

What Happened in the Paria Diving Tragedy?

The Paria diving incident occurred during an underwater maintenance exercise on an oil pipeline that the Paria Fuel Trading Company operated.

Five divers were performing routine tasks when a sudden pressure change caused a vacuum effect, trapping them inside the pipeline. Efforts to rescue the trapped men were challenging, as the confined space and hazardous conditions complicated the rescue mission.

Despite the involvement of rescue divers and a dedicated rescue team, only Boodram survived the ordeal. The deaths of four divers cast a shadow over the entire operation, leading to widespread criticism of Paria officials and their handling of the emergency.

The Aftermath

Families of the victims have sought accountability and answers from the Paria Fuel Trading Company. The incident underscored systemic lapses in safety procedures and emergency preparedness, sparking calls for reform.

The tragedy also drew attention to the mental and physical toll on survivor Boodram, who recounted the harrowing experience and his narrow escape. In an interview with Guardian Media, Boodram recounts the challenges he faces:

"I think it difficult even going to the beach since this happened. My last daughter begging me to go to the beach because [it's] a stone's throw away but anytime I go there I would see (Berths) 5 and 6. My daughter is . . . going on 4 this year. How can I properly play with her? How can I teach her to swim if I 'fraid to go in the water?"

Boodram also suffers from flashbacks of the incident and nightmares.

Measures to Prevent a Similar Accident

In response to the Paria diving incident, the oil and gas industry has implemented stricter safety measures to protect workers during underwater maintenance exercises.

Enhanced training programs for divers and rescue teams now emphasize emergency response and the management of high-pressure environments. Companies are also investing in advanced equipment and technology to mitigate risks.

Industry leaders have prioritized reviewing and updating safety protocols for pipeline operations. The incident has led to greater collaboration with subsea specialists to develop more robust procedures for confined space rescues. Additionally, the availability and deployment of hyperbaric chambers have been expanded to ensure prompt medical intervention when needed.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

