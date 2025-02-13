The Sewol Ferry Tragedy Started as a High School Field Trip

" " A routine ferry trip became a catostrophic disaster that spurred nationwide safety reforms. Stock for you / Shutterstock

The Sewol Ferry tragedy remains one of the most devastating events in South Korea's modern history. On April 16, 2014, the MV Sewol, an ill-fated ferry carrying 476 passengers, capsized during a routine trip to Jeju Island. Among the passengers were 250 high school students from Danwon High School on a field trip, making the tragedy even more heartrending.

The event quickly escalated into a national disaster, leaving the entire world in shock and South Korea in tremendous pain.

The sinking of the Sewol ferry revealed lapses in safety protocols and sparked widespread outrage over the mishandling of rescue operations. The bereaved families and communities affected by the disaster have since fought tirelessly for justice and reforms. This incident also brought attention to the gross negligence and failures that contributed to the loss of so many lives, highlighting the need for systemic change.