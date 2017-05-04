Culture
How the Stonewall Riots Worked

by Ed Grabianowski

The Stonewall Inn

The Stonewall Inn opened as a gay bar in 1967. Roger Gaess/Lonely Planet Images/Getty Images
The Stonewall Inn was originally a pair of brick buildings that housed stables, then a bakery, on Christopher Street in Manhattan's West Village (the western part of Greenwich Village). The Stonewall Inn Restaurant opened at the location in 1934.

But since the laws of the era made being gay in public practically illegal, and many bars refused to serve LGBTQ people, organized crime figures saw an opportunity to exploit a market that wasn't being served by legal establishments. So, in 1967, a small group of Mafia-connected investors opened the Stonewall as a gay bar. In fact, several gay clubs and bars in New York City in the '60s had Mafia owners.

Primarily gay men went to the Stonewall Inn, although lesbians and transgender people did as well. There was an informal segregation between the main bar, populated by masculine gay men, and the back room's dance floor, home to the queens and other LGBTQ groups that were more vulnerable or held a lesser status according to contemporary stigmas. It was a multiethnic crowd.

But despite the bar's popularity, its Mafia connections created a lot of tension. It's likely the owners dealt drugs and operated a prostitution ring out of the Stonewall, and it was no secret that they paid bribes to the cops of the 6th Precinct to look the other way. There's evidence that at least one Mafia-connected owner, Ed "The Skull" Murphy, ran a homosexual blackmail racket. Taking advantage of the oppressive, secretive life of LGBTQ people at the time, he would obtain incriminating photographs and coerce them into making big payoffs to avoid being outed. The owners also didn't invest a lot of money or effort into the Stonewall Inn. It was a grimy, dark place, and the drinks were usually watered down [source: Carter].

Even with its flaws, the Stonewall Inn was a refuge for LGBTQ people. It was one of the few places where they could be accepted and feel relatively safe from harassment, even if only for a few hours of dancing to Motown hits. June 28, 1969, the day the Stonewall riots occurred, was no exception — until the police showed up a little after 1 a.m.

A Note on Terminology

LGBTQ terminology from the 1960s differs from today's. For instance, the terms "trans person" or "transgender" were rarely used. Gay men who dressed as women were usually called transvestites, or referred to as being "in drag." People made little distinction between different forms of gender presentation. The word "queen," which today is often associated with transgender people (though not exclusively — the terminology is complicated and ever-shifting), referred in the '60s to effeminate gay men who may or may not have worn feminine clothing or presented themselves as women. ("Queen" is also used that way today, sometimes as an insult, and sometimes by LGBTQ people themselves as a term of pride). This is a source of some confusion in historical accounts — reports of "the queens" instigating the riot have led to disagreements over the role trans people played at Stonewall.

