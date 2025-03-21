What Happened to MH370, the Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight?

This sad story resurfaced when people found 27 pieces of debris along the East African shores of Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius, beginning in July 2015. Roughly 20 pieces are believed to have come from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

This sparked a new search effort, but no more evidence was found.

A 2017 statement from the Malaysian government deduced that the deviation from the planned flight path was likely caused by manual inputs, causing investigators and conspiracy theorists to dig further into the cause of the accident.

Two unusual pieces of the puzzle still remain: a flight simulator and stolen passports.

Was MH370 Hijacked?

Among the passengers of flight MH370 were two young men, Seyed Mohammed Reza Delavar and Pouria Nourmohammadi, who boarded the flight using stolen Italian and Australian passports. Although suspicious, no terrorist organizations have tried to take credit for an attack.

This doesn't mean that a forceful entry into the cockpit was not a possible cause of the flight path deviation, but the pattern definitely contradicts the typical model of previous terrorist attacks that aim to shock and awe.

Was It a Crew Member?

Apart from the strange coincidence of one of the pilots making a similar "rogue" flight pattern on his home flight simulator, there were no signs that anyone in the crew was exhibiting suspicious behavior before the flight.

Since the aircraft and its "black box" have never been recovered, similar theories of potential tampering with systems or cabin depressurization are merely speculative.

Was MH370 Shot Down?

One common theory of the airplane's disappearance is connected to flight MH17 — another commercial Boeing 777 that was shot down by Russian-backed forces in July 2014, just a few months after the MH370 tragedy.

Although the flight was headed to Kuala Lumpur and it was a Malaysian Airlines flight, there are few other connections between the two tragedies to warrant a cohesive conspiracy.