Fearless Females: Our Women's History Quiz

It grew out of a labor march in New York City that gave rise to International Women's Day on March 8.

In February 1908, 15,000 women marched in NYC demanding better pay and the right to vote. The Socialist Party of America declared the first National Woman's Day a year later to remember the event. At an international women's rights conference on March 8, 1910, a German activist named Clara Zetkin suggested the creation of an International Women's Day. This eventually became a month-long event.