Fearless Females: Our Women's History Quiz

Susan B. Anthony committed what criminal act, for which she was fined $100?
She incited a riot.
She helped a slave escape.
She voted.
A devout activist for the women's suffrage movement, Anthony illegally cast a ballot for Ulysses S. Grant in the 1872 presidential election.
Activist Lucy Parsons was known for spearheading what cause?
suffrage
labor
One of the first minority, female activists in America, Parsons was involved in a number of causes, but her primary focus was better working conditions for all.
desegregation
What did birth control trailblazer Katharine Dexter McCormick smuggle into the U.S., sewn in her clothes?
birth control pills
condoms
diaphragms
Although the heiress did put a lot of money into birth control pill research and development, the items she smuggled in from Europe (stitched into her garments) were diaphragms.
Why is Women's History Month celebrated in March?
It's the month when Susan B. Anthony was born.
It grew out of a labor march in New York City that gave rise to International Women's Day on March 8.
In February 1908, 15,000 women marched in NYC demanding better pay and the right to vote. The Socialist Party of America declared the first National Woman's Day a year later to remember the event. At an international women's rights conference on March 8, 1910, a German activist named Clara Zetkin suggested the creation of an International Women's Day. This eventually became a month-long event.
Women got the right to vote in March in England and the U.S.
Which country was the first to elect a female head of government?
Israel
Sri Lanka
Sirimavo Bandaranaike became prime minister of Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) in 1960, following the assassination of her husband, who was prime minister. She served three separate terms.
Iceland
In what category did Marie Curie win her first Nobel Prize?
physics
The first woman to ever win a Nobel, she first took the prize home for physics, then chemistry. Among her achievements (alongside husband Pierre), Curie discovered radioactive elements radium and polonium, figured out how to isolate radioactive isotopes and invented a mobile X-ray unit.
chemistry
peace
Flossie Wong-Staal was the first scientist to do what?
clone HIV
Wong-Staal cloned HIV and mapped the virus, which eventually led to the development of an effective test.
map a genome
develop an influenza vaccine
Why didn't Rosalind Franklin receive a Nobel Prize for the work she did to uncover the structure of DNA?
At that time women couldn't receive the Nobel Prize.
Her work was stolen and passed off by men as their own.
Franklin trusted the wrong person, and showed him her X-ray image of DNA. He then shared it with his research group, and they used it to further their research, eventually winning the Nobel.
Her work was disproved.
Which woman gave the famed, "Ain't I a Woman?" speech?
Harriet Tubman
Sojourner Truth
Six-foot-tall Truth riveted audiences with her orations, especially on the topics of abolition and women's rights.
Rosa Parks
After what event did poet Amanda Gorman finish her poem, "The Hill We Climb?"
the Presidential debate between Trump and Biden
the death of George Floyd
the 2021 Capitol riot
The youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Gorman completed her masterpiece following the 2021 Capitol riot, then delivered it at President Joe Biden's inauguration.