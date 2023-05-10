5 Worst Nuclear Disasters in the World

" " The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant explosion is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history. SHONE/GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Date: April 26, 1986

Location: Chernobyl, Ukraine

Deaths: 30 , plus thousands more from radiation-induced thyroid cancer

Evacuation: 115,000 immediately, plus many more in the months following

The catastrophic failure of the Unit 4 reactor at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl was by far the worst nuclear disaster in history. In fact, Chernobyl remains the only accident at a commercial nuclear power facility to result in deaths from acute radiation poisoning.

The disaster at Chernobyl was the result of human error and a faulty reactor design. The plant's operators decided to run a safety test while the Unit 4 reactor was temporarily offline. The test was supposed to determine if the reactor's cooling system could operate during a loss of electrical power. Instead, poor communication resulted in a sudden power surge that caused a massive explosion and fire at the reactor.

The 30 deaths at Chernobyl included two workers killed in the explosion and 28 fire fighters and emergency responders who were exposed to massive levels of radiation (one died of a heart attack). Wind-blown plumes of radiation from the fire were detected across the Northern Hemisphere in the weeks that followed.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the region surrounding the damaged plant, known as the "Exclusion Zone." It's been estimated that 7,000 children and adolescents exposed to radiation from Chernobyl had developed thyroid cancer over the past 35 years. Fortunately, most were not fatal.