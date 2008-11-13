Culture
Abraham Lincoln Pictures

Take a look at our collection of photographs and illustrations of the Civil War president, Abraham Lincoln.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln was the 16th American president. See and learn more about Abraham Lincoln on the following pages.

Stock Images/Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln is shown here with his youngest son Thomas, middle child William and oldest son Robert, and his wife Mary Todd Lincoln.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln was the president who abolished slavery and steered the Union to victory in the American Civil War. See Lincoln working on his Emancipation Proclamation in the next photo.

George Eastman House/Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln is shown here on a bench, writing a draft of the Emancipation Proclamation. The executive order was first announced on September 22, 1862.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln signs the Emancipation Proclamation, which announced freedom for slaves in Confederate states that had not yet surrendered to the Union.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Here President Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation. The Proclamation did not apply to any slaves in border states or southern territories already under Union control.

Alexander Gardner/Library of Congress/Science Faction/Getty Images

In this Civil War scene, President Lincoln visits a Union camp with Major Allan Pinkerton (his bodyguard and head of Union Intelligence) and General John McClernand. See Lincoln's famous Gettysburg Address on the following pages.

George Eastman House/Getty Images

Abraham Lincoln raises his hand as he delivers his commemorative speech on the Gettysburg battlefield, the site of the Civil War's bloodiest battle.

Library of Congress/Getty Images

The Gettysburg Address speech was part of the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery during the American Civil War. The speech lasted only a little over two minutes, but remains one of the most well-known in history.

Alexander Gardner/Stringer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Lincoln lived to see the surrender of the Confederate States, but five days after this portrait he was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. Read more about Lincoln's legacy in How the Gettysburg Address Worked.

