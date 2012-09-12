Culture
Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. Historical Figures

Historical Figures

From Musketeers to Nazis, Archimedes to Harriet Tubman, these famous historical figures changed the course of history -- for better or worse.

Advertisement

Learn More

Why Frederick Douglass Was the Father of the Civil Rights Movement

Frederick Douglass spent the first 15 years of his life as a slave but rose to become a famous orator and abolitionist – as well as the most photographed American of the 19th century.

By Alia Hoyt Feb 14, 2020 History / Historical Figures
How Cesar Chavez United Thousands of Farmworkers and Became a Civil Rights Icon

Cesar Chavez was able to do something nobody before him could — organize abused farmworkers through nonviolent resistance. His work transformed their lives forever.

By John Donovan Feb 6, 2020 History / Historical Figures
Spartacus Was a Real Gladiator and the Baddest Rebel Leader in Rome

He's been the subject of several movies and TV shows, but make no mistake, Spartacus was a real person who started a short-lived rebellion against the Roman Empire with lasting consequences.

By Nathan Chandler Feb 6, 2020 History / Historical Figures
Why John Adams Despised Being Vice President

John Adams was the first vice president of the United States, a role he thought was contrived and insignificant. But the function of the VP has changed, and Adams played a huge part in that.

By John Donovan Feb 4, 2020 History / Historical Figures
What People Get Wrong About Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott

Parks didn't refuse to move from her bus seat because her feet were tired. "The only tired I was, was tired of giving in," she said. What else do we get wrong?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Jan 31, 2020 History / Historical Figures
Susan B. Anthony: Suffragist, Abolitionist, Teetotaler and Renegade

Susan B. Anthony's enduring legacy is for her tireless work for women's voting rights in the United States. But there's so much more to her story than just as a suffragette.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Jan 30, 2020 History / Historical Figures
7 Facts About Socrates, the Enigmatic Greek Street Philosopher

"The unexamined life," said Socrates, "is not worth living." So what was the life of this Athenian sage really like?

By Dave Roos Jan 30, 2020 History / Historical Figures
A Short History of Napoleon, the Ambitious, Charismatic Emperor of France

Statesman, military leader and Emperor of France, Napoleon Bonaparte was one of the most fascinating characters in European history and his height was the least of it.

By Dave Roos Jan 29, 2020 History / Historical Figures
7 Atrocities Soviet Dictator Joseph Stalin Committed

Joseph Stalin ruled over the Soviet Union through force, fear mongering and absolute tyranny. His acts of cruelty made him one of the 20th century's worst dictators.

By John Donovan Jan 29, 2020 History / Historical Figures
7 'Facts' They Got Wrong in School About Christopher Columbus

Did Columbus really prove the world was round? Did he think he had found a new continent? And how was he perceived back home?

By Dave Roos Jan 28, 2020 History / Historical Figures
Why the Ghost of Andrew Jackson Haunts the Modern U.S. Presidency

While all presidents seem to wax and wane in the public consciousness, Jackson's name pops up regularly, even more so in recent years. Why does a president who died in 1845 haunt contemporary political discourse?

By Nathan Chandler Jan 27, 2020 History / Historical Figures
Chinese-American Actress Anna May Wong Fought Racism in Life and Onscreen

As the first major Chinese-American film star, it wasn't easy for Anna May Wong. But she persisted and fought against stereotypes, eventually breaking down barriers in Hollywood.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jan 22, 2020 History / Historical Figures
Amelia Earhart Was Way More Than a Famous Aviator Who Disappeared

Amelia Earhart's reaction to seeing her first flight as a kid was one big yawn. But that attitude changed with her first plane ride, paving the way for a life of dare-devilry, one that ultimately cost her life.

By Nathan Chandler History / Historical Figures
The Story of Eric Rudolph, the Real 1996 Olympic Park Bomber

Eric Robert Rudolph evaded the FBI and police from 1996 until 2003, after a series of bombings in Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama. But what drove him to kill?

By John Donovan Jan 16, 2020 History / Historical Figures
A Portrait of Jimmy Carter, America's Oldest Living President Ever

Jimmy Carter isn't considered one of America's greatest presidents. But the legacy he's built in the 40-plus years after leaving the White House is one that will be hard for other presidents to top.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Jan 15, 2020 History / Historical Figures
9 Little-known Nuggets About Honest Abe

Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States and is known for many accomplishments, including ending the Civil War and slavery, and his famous speech at Gettysburg.

By John Donovan Jan 8, 2020 History / Historical Figures
How 'Pretty Boy' Floyd Became the FBI's Public Enemy No. 1

Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd lived a life of crime robbing banks, stealing cars and killing his rivals. Then J. Edgar Hoover named him Public Enemy No. 1 and a massive manhunt was on.

By Oisin Curran History / Historical Figures
5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Cleopatra

Today she is widely known for her beauty and her seductive ways, but scholars say we've been hoodwinked by propaganda written by her enemies. So what was the real Cleopatra like?

By Dave Roos Dec 10, 2019 History / Historical Figures
Second to None: Here's the Buzz on Buzz Aldrin

The second man on the moon is also a scuba enthusiast, math whiz, former combat pilot and the author of the first space selfie. Plus, he's the inspiration for Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story." How cool is all that?

By Dave Roos Nov 25, 2019 History / Historical Figures
A Portrait of John F. Kennedy, America's Youngest President

John F. Kennedy was the youngest man ever elected to be president of the United States. But his term was tragically cut short when he was assassinated in Dallas at age 46.

By Oisin Curran Nov 22, 2019 History / Historical Figures
9 Fascinating Facts About Julius Caesar, 'Dictator for Perpetuity'

The Roman general and statesman's romantic exploits and bloody betrayal were juicy enough to fuel two different Shakespeare plays; he also lent his name to the C-section and the Caesar haircut. But not the Caesar salad.

By Dave Roos Nov 13, 2019 History / Historical Figures
Humble Hero: Why Neil Armstrong Became the First Man on the Moon

This self-described "nerdy engineer," and fearless test pilot, had a calm demeanor that won over the NASA top brass, even though Buzz Aldrin badly wanted the honor of being first.

By Dave Roos Nov 7, 2019 History / Historical Figures
7 Cool Facts About Will Rogers, Cowboy, Humorist, Self-declared President

Born on Nov. 4, 1879, Will Rogers was an iconic multitalent who never met a man he didn't like.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Nov 4, 2019 History / Historical Figures
The Newton Boys Were the Baddest Bank Robbers You've Never Heard Of

This band of brothers wreaked havoc on banks and trains throughout the Midwest. One heist netted them $3 million in cash and remains the largest train robbery in U.S. history.

By John Donovan Nov 1, 2019 History / Historical Figures
How Wild Bill Hickok Became an American Legend

Wild Bill Hickok personified the archetype of the gentleman gunfighter in the history of the American West.

By John Donovan Oct 24, 2019 History / Historical Figures

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Latest

7 Common Reasons People Apply for Personal Loans
February 14, 2020

Why Frederick Douglass Was the Father of the Civil Rights Movement
February 14, 2020

How 'Scarface' Al Capone Became the Original Gangster
February 14, 2020

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement