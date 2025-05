" " Trekkers walk to Everest Base Camp in Nepal. Kriangkrai Thitimakorn / Getty Images

In the world of mountain climbing, few stories are as harrowing or as inspiring as that of Beck Weathers.

A Dallas pathologist with a lifelong love of adventure, Weathers became a household name after surviving the 1996 Mount Everest tragedy, one of the deadliest disasters in climbing history.

His journey from the edge of death to a new lease on life has been told in books, films and interviews around the world.