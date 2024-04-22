How Did Helen Keller Fly a Plane in 1946?

The Federal Aviation Administration's medical standards require airline pilots to have 20/20 vision in both eyes, so many people are surprised to learn that a deaf-blind person flew a plane. According to the article "Wonderful Helen Keller Flies a Plane," published in The Bulletin, Keller piloted the plane with help from her interpreter, Polly Thomson.

"She sat in the co-pilot's seat, with the pilot beside her, and I relayed to her his instructions," Thomson told The Bulletin. "The plane crew were amazed at her sensitive touch on the controls. There was no shaking or vibration," Thomson said. "She just sat there and flew the plane calmly and steadily."

Advertisement

"It was wonderful to feel the delicate movement of the aircraft through the controls," Keller said.