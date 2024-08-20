Heaviest Person Ever: The Legacy of Jon Brower Minnoch

During his time at University Hospital, Jon embarked on another diet. But this time, he was under the supervision of doctors, and his food intake was about 1,200 calories per day. Additionally, his medical team put him on a diuretic.

Although he was in constant pain and had to essentially relearn how to sit, stand and move, he practiced walking each day in his hospital room, steadying himself on his bed or a wheelchair.

Jon adhered to his doctors' plans and made incredible progress, shedding weight rapidly. Thanks to the diuretic, he was also losing nearly 8 quarts of fluid per day. By January 1979, Jon was down to 540 pounds (245 kg).

"The nurses and doctors here have been fantastic," he told the Daily Record. "There is nothing I wouldn't do for them." He told the newspaper he wanted to be 210 pounds (95 kg) by Christmas.

Several months later, in July, Jon was about 475 pounds (215 kg), although he told the Wisconsin State Journal he didn't want anyone to take his photograph until he weighed significantly less. Jon was proud of his progress and wanted to make the most of the help he'd received. "I've waited 37 years to get this chance at a new life," he told the newspaper.

Nearly two years after Jon arrived, the hospital staff determined he had made enough progress to be allowed to go home. When they discharged him, he weighed 476 pounds (216 kg). His extreme weight loss was evidence of his ability to persevere even against insurmountable challenges.