Jayne Mansfield: Death, Life and Legacy

Model and actress Jayne Mansfield was famous for her appearances in Playboy magazine and her much-gossiped-about personal life. Like Marilyn Monroe before her, Jayne Mansfield was rumored to have dated John F. Kennedy, and The Hollywood Reporter has called her "the first reality star."

Born Vera Jayne Palmer at Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, she married Paul Mansfield in 1950, at the age of 17, and gave birth to daughter Jayne Marie Mansfield the same year. After studying acting in Texas, Mansfield arrived in Los Angeles in 1954, looking for work in film.

She was Playboy's Playmate of the Month in February 1955, an achievement that would help launch her acting career.