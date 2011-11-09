Culture
Joseph McCarthy Pictures

by Mark Larson

American politician and inquisitor Joseph McCarthy (1908 - 1957) became famous for his 1950s investigations into supposed communist subversion. What brought about his downfall?

Keystone/Getty Images

American politician and inquisitor Joseph McCarthy became famous for his 1950s investigations into supposed communist subversion.

Hank Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

McCarthy won a seat in the United States Senate in 1946, after the end of World War II. This era was the beginning of the Cold War and a new "Red Scare".

AFP/Getty Images

Concerns about communism were running high after World War II. This woman poses with a box of anti-Communist chewing gum labelled "Red Menace" in 1951. The anti-Communism witch hunt instigated by Joseph McCarthy fed off these fears.

Hank Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

McCarthy was known for tough, intimidating interview tactics -- like those on display in this photo at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Hank Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

At one time, McCarthy was quite popular among the public, as this rally of McCarthy supporters demonstrates.

New York Times Co./Getty Images

Here, Senator McCarthy listens to Louis Budnez at a Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee hearing. Budnez, a former Communist Party member, was a key witness against alleged Communist leaders.

AFP/Getty Images

Owen Lattimore, shown here with Senator McCarthy, was an American scholar versed in Asian culture. Ex-Communist Louis Budnez called Lattimore a member of a Communist spy cell in testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee in Washington on April 20, 1950.

AFP/Getty Images

McCarthy's communist hunt wasn't limited to the United States. He went so far as to accuse British Prime Minister Clement Attlee of leftist sympathies. McCarthy released a photo of the statesman making a communist salute during the Spanish Civil War. The incident was a low point in American-British relations, but it raised the perception of McCarthy's power and influence.

CBS News Archive/Getty Images

American journalist Edward R. Murrow delivered an investigative report critical of Senator McCarthy on the news show "See It Now," broadcast on March 9, 1954. The conflict between Murrow and McCarthy was the center of the 2005 film "Good Night, and Good Luck."

CBS News Archive/Getty Images

Later, on April 6, 1954, Senator McCarthy had an opportunity to argue his side as a guest on Edward R. Murrow's 'See It Now' news program, but he was already on the road to political exile.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Here Joseph McCarthy waves a document on the premiere broadcast of the TV show 'Face the Nation,' on Nov. 7, 1954. Murrow's reporting, along with a live broadcast of the Army-McCarthy hearings earlier in the summer of 1954, helped turn public opinion against the senator.

Keystone/Getty Images

At the center of the complicated Army-McCarthy hearings were David Schine, Roy Cohn, Senator McCarthy and Frank Carr.

George Tames/New York Times Co./Getty Images

The U.S. Senate subcommittee met to examine charges and counter-charges during the Army-McCarthy investigations. Daily reporting on the hearings helped sway popular opinion against McCarthy.

MPI/Getty Images

On December 2, 1954, the Senate voted to censure McCarthy for breaching senatorial ethics and tarnishing the dignity of the institution.

MPI/Getty Images

McCarthy continued to serve in the Senate until his death in 1957, though his influence was greatly diminished.

Keystone/Getty Images

McCarthy's legacy, as with many influential politicians, is still being debated. Read more about the hysteria of the Red Scare and the life of Joseph McCarthy in How McCarthyism Worked.

Recommended

