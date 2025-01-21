Remembering Marshall Brain, Founder of HowStuffWorks

" " Marshall Brain. HowStuffWorks.com

Marshall Brain II was born in Santa Monica, California, on May 17, 1961. Brain's father worked in the aerospace industry, creating components for moon rockets, inspiring his son's lifelong fascination with technology.

Brain received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, and a master of science degree in computer science from North Carolina State University (NCSU).

Advertisement

He taught in the computer science division at NCSU from 1986 until 1992. Brain also created a computer consulting firm and wrote several programming manuals in the 1990s.

In 1998, Brain created HowStuffWorks.com. The website, which Brain started as a hobby, provided easy-to-understand explanations of the workings on a wide range of concepts, terminology and mechanisms — everything from easy household repairs to how submarines work — which provided Brain with a limitless creative project.

"I wanted to do something incremental, and write these articles without writing a book," Brain said during an interview on the "Friendly Atheist" podcast. "The first [article] was about how car engines work, and I put it out and no one cared. It wasn't until I put out about 20 of them that anybody cared. And then it started to become popular. It turns out that there are millions of people who are interested in how things work and [the website] kind of caught that vibe."

HowStuffWorks quickly grew in its scope, and Brain said it became the number one site for "thousands and thousands entries," thanks to links from Google and other search engines.

"The internet was a new place, and people found [HowStuffWorks.com] and it was the right place at the right time," said Brain. "The way search engines work, there are a zillion links into it. That is like a legacy that it will have forever."

In 2002, Brain sold HowStuffWorks to the ConvexGroup, an Atlanta-based investment group created by the founder of WebMD. In 2007, Discovery Communications purchased HowStuffWorks for $250 million.