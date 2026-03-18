5 Most Corrupt Presidents in U.S. History (Including a Civil War Hero)

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Many debates in American politics revolve around the question of most corrupt presidents to ever hold office in the White House. Historians usually evaluate corruption by looking at criminal indictments, abuse of power, financial misconduct, ethics violations, and documented scandals connected to a presidency.

The U.S. Constitution allows removal of a president for "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors," showing that the founders expected corruption to be a real risk in public office. When corruption takes root at the highest level of government, it can erode trust in institutions and weaken democratic norms.

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Looking across American history, several presidencies stand out for scandals, conflicts of interest, or abuses of power. The following list highlights some of the most widely cited examples.