The Six Triple Eight: How the 6888th Battalion Broke Barriers

Formed during a time when racism and sexism permeated American society and the military, the Six Triple Eight stood out as a bold statement of courage and proficiency.

Officially known as the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, it was the only all-Black female soldiers unit to serve in the European Theater during the war.

These women were part of the Women's Army Corps — an evolution of the earlier Women's Army Auxiliary Corps — and their mission was as vital as any combat assignment: deliver the mail.