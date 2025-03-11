What Happened to the Von Erich Brothers?

Much of the brothers' lives revolved around the wrestling business, and nearly every one of them would eventually fall victim to the "Von Erich Curse."

Jack Adkisson Jr.

The oldest child of the Von Erich wrestling family never stepped into the ring. Sadly, Jack Adkisson Jr. passed away from a freak accident at the young age of 6 in Niagara Falls, New York.

Advertisement

The small boy stepped on an electrified trailer tongue, fell unconscious into a melting snow puddle face-first, and drowned.

Kevin Von Erich

Kevin, the oldest surviving brother, was known during his career with World-Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) as the barefoot "Golden Warrior" who took on future legends such as Chris Adams and Ric Flair.

Although Kevin established himself as a respectable athlete in the professional wrestling industry, he primarily focused on his family, raising two sons (David Michael and Kevin Marshall) and two daughters (Kristen Rain and Jillian Lindsey) with his wife, Pamela.

At Wrestlemania 25 in 2009, Kevin represented the Von Erich Family's induction into the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame.

David Von Erich

The second-eldest of the Von Erich boys (played by Harris Dickinson in the biopic) was a talented wrestler who faced off against big-time names like Ric Flair and Harley Race in several Heavyweight Championship matches.

David died in Tokyo, Japan, in 1984 from acute enteritis (inflammation of the small intestine). However, other wrestlers believe that a drug overdose caused David's death and that his friend and fellow wrestler "Bruiser Brody" flushed the evidence to protect his image.

Kerry Von Erich

Kerry, the "Texas Tornado" (played by Jeremy Allen White), became the most famous of the Von Erich brothers after snatching the NWA Heavyweight Championship title from Ric Flair in 1984. Kerry's time in the spotlight was short-lived, as he lost his right foot in a motorcycle accident in 1986.

After the accident, he developed an addiction to painkillers and other drugs that led to multiple arrests and a speedy decline. Kerry died by suicide on February 18, 1993, when he shot himself in the chest at his father's ranch in Denton County, Texas.

Mike Von Erich

Following David's death, his younger brother Mike entered the ring as the "Inspirational Warrior" to replace his brother in the ongoing feud between the Von Erich Family and the Fabulous Freebirds.

In 1985, Mike was married, divorced, injured and suffered from toxic shock syndrome, leading to brain damage and severe weight loss. The following year, he was injured in a car accident, experienced a failed return to the ring, and was arrested on DUI and marijuana possession charges.

Roughly four days after making bail, Mike took his own life with alcohol and tranquilizers.

Chris Von Erich

The youngest brother of the Von Erich family attempted to join the family business, but his slight frame and health issues kept him out of the spotlight. Dealing with the loss of his brother Mike and his failed attempts in the ring, Chris also succumbed to drug addiction and died by suicide at the young age of 21.