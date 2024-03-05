Wisconsin Serial Killers and Their Dark Knack for Notoriety

You may not have heard of Ed Gein, but you probably know the horror movies his life inspired: "Psycho" (1960), "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" (1974) and "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991).

Known as the Butcher of Plainfield and the Plainfield Ghoul, Gein was born in 1906 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and spent most of his life on his family's farm in Plainfield, Wisconsin.

The first death Gein was associated with was that of his older brother Henry in 1944. Although Henry's death was ruled an accident, Gein led the police to the body, which was bruised and burned.

In 1957, hardware store owner Bernice Worden was reported missing, and her body was found at Gein's farm. In their investigation, police also found the head of Mary Hogan, who was reported missing in 1954, and body parts Gein had collected from graves and used to make masks and other items.

Gein admitted to the two murders but was deemed insane and spent the remainder of his life in a mental hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where he died in 1984.