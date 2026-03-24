What Classifies a World War as, Well, a World War?

Many large conflicts have occurred throughout history but are not classified as world wars. The Korean War and the Vietnam War, for example, involved major powers but were considered proxy conflicts during the Cold War, rather than direct global wars between superpowers.
Other earlier conflicts had global elements but still fall short of the label.
The Seven Years' War in the 18th century involved several great powers and fighting on multiple continents, which is why it is sometimes called "the first world war." The Napoleonic Wars also reshaped Europe and involved many nations.
Still, historians generally reserve the term world war for conflicts that involve nearly all major powers in direct combat across the globe and reshape the international order.
The aftermath of the Second World War, for instance, led to the rise of the United States as a superpower and the creation of institutions such as the United Nations.
The phrase "world war" still carries enormous weight today. Fears of a possible World War III often focus on the risk that nuclear-armed powers could fight directly, potentially creating a global conflict more destructive than the wars of the 20th century.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.