  Prev NEXT  

5 Myths About How Cars Used to Work

by Kristen Hall-Geisler
The Ford Model T Came in Black Only

Henry Ford with his Model T (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
You could have any color Model T you liked, as long as it was black. At least, that's how the myth goes. The Ford Motor Company factory actually offered several colors of varnishes with whimsical names like Channel Green and Winsor Maroon. The problem was that these varnishes were so dark, especially blues and greens, that they looked black anyway. And 12 million out of 15 million Model Ts were indeed plain old black. So, black wasn't the only color! It just seemed that way.

