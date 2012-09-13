Culture
You don’t need fiction when history provides you with tales as crazy as the ones we’ve collected for you. Read up while your jaw drops.

How 'Scarface' Al Capone Became the Original Gangster

Al Capone was one of the most notorious gangsters in American history, ruling the streets of Chicago with an iron fist. So why did it take tax evasion to bring him down?

By Oisin Curran History / History vs. Myth
Cash for Teeth: The Legend of the Tooth Fairy

If you have kids, you may have noticed that the price for a lost tooth has skyrocketed. But do all you tooth fairies out there know where the idea of exchanging money for teeth came from?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Feb 6, 2020 History / History vs. Myth
How Hercules Totally Nailed His 12 Labors

Hercules was forced to repent for murdering his family by performing a series of 12 seemingly impossible tasks, or labors. Here's how he rocked every one of them.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jan 27, 2020 History / History vs. Myth
7 Facts About Crafty Athena, Favorite Daughter of Zeus

Regarded as the goddess of wisdom and war, the patron of Athens is also considered the goddess of all things crafty and was the favorite of the Greek god Zeus.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jan 14, 2020 History / History vs. Myth
Anubis Was Ancient Egypt's Jackal-headed Guard Dog of the Dead

Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead and protector of the gates to the underworld, was said to oversee every aspect of the process of dying and mummification.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Dec 17, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
The Ghost of Wild West Gunslinger Tom Horn Still Haunts Wyoming

Tom Horn had a wild reputation and even murdered a few people. But there's doubt as to whether he really shot young Willie Nickell, the crime for which he was hanged. In fact some say his ghost is looking for justice.

By Nathan Chandler Nov 14, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
Meet Hell-Cat Maggie, the Mythical Dame of the Dead Rabbits Gang

Hell-Cat Maggie, Gallus Mag and Sadie the Goat sure have colorful names. They're alleged to be members of various 19th century New York gangs. But did any of them really exist?

By Dave Roos Oct 16, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
Can a Country Buy Another Country?

Trump's recent inquiry into the possibility of the United States buying Greenland made us wonder if countries can actually buy and sell each other.

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 5, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
Why Can't We Find Jimmy Hoffa's Body?

Jimmy Hoffa mysteriously disappeared on July 30, 1975 and hasn't been seen since. We talked to one expert with an ingenious theory about what might have actually happened.

By Dave Roos History / History vs. Myth
Where Was Babylon and Does It Still Exist?

The ancient city of Babylon was a byword for wickedness in the Bible. But what is the real story? And how did Saddam Hussein try to bring it back?

By Dave Roos Jul 18, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
Project MKUltra: When the CIA Tested LSD on Unsuspecting Americans

A bad LSD trip can drive a person to suicide. So why would the CIA use American citizens as guinea pigs for its drug research?

By Josh Clark History / History vs. Myth
7 Beautiful Facts About Aphrodite

You probably know that Aphrodite was the ancient Greek goddess of love. Here are seven other facts you may not know about this enduring symbol of passion.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky May 13, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
Why Arkansas Is Never Pronounced 'Ar-Kansas'

Apparently, Kansas is the state whose name is mispronounced.

By Dave Roos Feb 13, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
Who Is the Sandman?

Is he a jolly little man in jammies or a monster carrying a sack of eyeballs? European legend says the Sandman is probably both.

By Jesslyn Shields Jan 28, 2019 History / History vs. Myth
Quiz: How Did States Get Their Names?

What does 'Massachusetts' mean? Why are there two Dakotas when one would have been plenty? Find out what you really know about the names of America's states and where they originated with our quiz.

By Nathan Chandler History / History vs. Myth
When Government Conspiracies Come True

Not all conspiracies are bogus. Some have managed to be real, and the work of the government.

By Diana Brown Aug 7, 2018 History / History vs. Myth
Ridiculous History: When an X-wing Pilot Was Questioned After Kennedy's Assassination

After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, the FBI left no stone unturned during its investigation. At one point, the investigation led to a most unlikely place.

By Bryan Young Jun 15, 2018 History / History vs. Myth
The Mysterious Skeletons in Ben Franklin's Basement

Surely you know Benjamin Franklin was a Founding Father of the United States. But could he also have been a grave robber, or even serial killer?

By Diana Brown Apr 17, 2018 History / History vs. Myth
Was the Iroquois Great Law of Peace the Source for the U.S. Constitution?

A popular meme says that the U.S. Constitution notion of democracy really came from the Iroquois Great Law of Peace, except that the Native Americans' version was more inclusive. How true is this?

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 9, 2018 History / History vs. Myth
Was Hitler Building Advanced UFOs in Antarctica?

U.S. pilots at the time called them foo fighters, but were these UFOs weapons of war being developed by the Nazis? Many still say yes.

By Diana Brown Feb 27, 2018 History / History vs. Myth
Lost Civilization in Grand Canyon Was, Wait, Egyptian?

Conspiracy theorists claim the Smithsonian Institution holds the truth behind the ancient people that once thrived in the Grand Canyon — and they weren't Native Americans.

By Diana Brown Feb 6, 2018 History / History vs. Myth
Meet Talos, the Killer Robot From Ancient Greek Mythology

The ancient Greeks have been warning us about the rise and fall of technology as far back as Talos, everyone's favorite mythological man of bronze.

By Robert Lamb Jan 9, 2018 History / History vs. Myth
Will New JFK Files Finally End Assassination Conspiracy Theories?

Thousands of pages related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are now public information. Will they finally dispel years of conspiracies?

By Diana Brown Dec 15, 2017 History / History vs. Myth
Was Royal Navy Commander 'Buster' Crabb a Double Agent?

Did British Navy diver Lionel Crabb conspire with the Soviets or did they kill him for spying?

By Diana Brown Nov 28, 2017 History / History vs. Myth
Has the Dragon's Triangle Been Swallowing Up Ships for Centuries?

The Bermuda Triangle's Eastern counterpoint — the Dragon's Triangle — is located in the Philippine Sea and has supposedly been swallowing up ships for centuries.

By Diana Brown Nov 7, 2017 History / History vs. Myth

Recommended

