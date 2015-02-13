5 Myths About How Cars Used to Work

" " (Dieter Spears/E+/ Getty Images Most police simply look for cars that are going too fast, and then pull those cars over, regardless of color.

It only stands to reason that a flashy red car is going to catch the eye of a police officer who trains her radar gun on its bumper and pulls it over. Silver, white, black, and blue cars get a relative pass, thanks to those showboating red racers, right? Nope. Total myth. It turns out that most police simply look for cars that are going too fast, and then pull those cars over, regardless of color. In a study done by a St. Petersburg Times reporter in 1990, it was actually gray cars that got cited for speeding more often than statistics said they should [source: Mikkelson]. You'd think gray cars would fly under the radar, right? Hello? Is this thing on?