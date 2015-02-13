5 Myths About How Cars Used to Work

" " (John B. Carnett/Bonnier Corporation via Getty Images The Ford GT is already considered a valuable classic — and it isn't 25 years old.

You'll often see car-for-sale ads saying that you should buy some old hunk of junk "RIGHT NOW" because next year, "THIS BABY'LL BE A CLASSIC!" (These ads love shouting via the caps lock key, by the way.) These sellers seem to think that a man in a suit and a bowler hat will arrive at the garage and bestow classic powers and a higher value upon a vehicle. Sorry to say, the collectible fairy doesn't exist. Some younger cars are already valuable classics, like the 2006 Ford GT. And some 25-year-old cars are terrible pieces of junk, like the Cadillac Cimarron.