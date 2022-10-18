The Real Story Behind the 'Amityville Horror House'

Soon after the Lutzes abandoned the house, they met with William Weber, the lawyer who represented Ronald DeFeo, the convicted killer. Weber, it turned out, was already shopping around the idea of a book about the DeFeo family murders called "Devil on My Back."

According to Weber, he and the Lutzes had a creative brainstorming session over "many bottles of wine." The Lutzes shared the story of the unsettling things that they felt and saw at the house and Weber shared details about the DeFeos and the killing that only he knew. Weber claimed that several of these details were spun into the book and the movie.

Weber told the Lutzes that a neighbor's cat would peer into the DeFeos' window at night. That became the red-eyed pig. Ronald DeFeo's father had once smacked his mother while she held a plate of red-sauced spaghetti. That became the mysterious red goo on the wall that morphed into green slime bubbling from keyholes.

"We took real-life incidents and transposed them," said Weber in 1988. "In other words, it was a hoax."

Jay Anson and the Lutzes collaborated on the bestseller "The Amityville Horror: A True Story," which spawned a cottage industry of 12 more books, plus a hit movie with dozens of sequels, prequels and knock-offs.

Weber and the Lutzes parted ways after a fight over how money from the book deal would be split. The Lutzes took their story to Jay Anson, a journalist and filmmaker who had made a short documentary on the making of "The Exorcist."

"Anson listened to 35 hours of taped interviews with the Lutzes, then he sat down and wrote the book," says Bartholomew. "The best way to describe Jay Anson is a writer who didn't let the facts get in the way of a good story."

Writer's Digest published a terrific interview with Anson in 1979, soon after the book and movie deal had made him fabulously wealthy. He was famously elusive about the truthfulness of his account.

"It's funny, almost nobody ever says to me, 'Hey that book of yours is a bunch of bull. I didn't believe a word of it.' Instead, they ask if I think what the Lutzes told me is true," said Anson. "And I answer them the same way I answered you when you asked the question. I tell them that I have no idea whether the book is true or not. But I'm sure that the Lutzes believe what they told me to be true."

Bartholomew is convinced that the Lutzes abandoned the house because they couldn't keep up with the mortgage and tax payments and created the haunting story as an excuse and a lucrative side hustle. "They wanted to make some money off of it," says Bartholomew, who co-authored a 2016 article in Skeptic magazine marking the 40th anniversary of the "myth."

For their part, the Lutzes never retracted their story.

"Our critics are people who've never been in the house, just people who read a book," Lutz told The Washington Post in 1979. "No one who was ever in the house, who investigated it, ever called it a hoax. No one with any credentials who was personally involved ever called it a hoax. No one who helped us there, with the auction, with getting stuff to the Salvation Army, ever called it a hoax... All I know is what happened to me."

The Amityville House — now with a different house number to discourage horror fans — has been sold at least four times since the murders and none of the newer owners have reported seeing any psychic phenomena. It last sold in 2016 for $850,000. The house where the movie was filmed in 1979 has been completely renovated and is currently for sale for $1,699,900.

Now That Sucks The Cromarty family, which bought the foreclosed house at 112 Ocean Avenue after the Lutzes, were so harassed by "Amityville Horror" fans and vandals — people rang the doorbell at all hours asking for Ronald DeFeo, stole roof shingles and ripped out chunks of the lawn — that they also had to move out.