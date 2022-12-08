Was James Dean's Car Cursed?

" " Porsche made less than 100 Spyder 550 cars and very few remain intact today. Porsche

Now, remember we said the car was supposedly in storage and caught fire? Well, in late 2015, it looked like the frame was found ... or so enthusiasts thought.

That's when a man contacted Brian Grams, museum director for Volo Auto Museum in Volo, Illinois, which has tons of rare and famous cars. A decade earlier the museum had offered a $1 million for the original car. The man told Grams he saw his father and some friends hide the body of James Dean's Spyder in a building in Washington State when he 6 years old.

Grams, thinking they might have actually found the car's frame, informed the media at the time that the details appeared to confirm the story, and the man passed a polygraph test. It seemed like everything was moving forward. Then the story fell off the radar, so we talked to Grams.

"Over the years I have been contacted by numerous people with their stories, everything from [the car] was buried in a swamp in Japan to it was in the attic at Barris Kustoms," Grams says via email. "The burden of proof is always on the storyteller to provide me with something that would verify their story and all attempts failed, except one that was plausible.

A man contacted me stating he was a kid and witnessed his dad, Barris and other men hide [the car] in a false wall in a Washington State building and he had forgotten about it until recently; a scar on his hand supposedly triggered the memory stating the cut was from the car."

Grams says that despite a convincing polygraph test, the man couldn't secure the Spyder, and then further investigations determined the supposed building was no longer standing.

"If it was true, the car either got demoed with the building and ended up in a land fill, or it was discovered and kept secret," Grams says.

Still, Grams has a more pragmatic perspective on the car and its alleged curse than many other collectors.

"As far as the legend goes, I have heard stories, but I am far from an expert on the legend," he says. "The legend of the curse isn't what drew me to the car; it was the mystery of the disappearance."