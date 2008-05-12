How did Rasputin really die?

Rasputin's Death: Cheat Sheet
Stuff You Need to Know:
- Rasputin was a Russian mystic preacher and healer from the Khylst sect who became one of the most powerful men in the country before the Bolshevik Revolution.
- The mystic gained favor with Czarina Alexandra after he met her in 1905 and allegedly healed her only son Alexis' hemophilia, a hereditary disorder that was untreatable at the time.
- Due to his growing influence over Czar Nicholas and Alexandra, whom he called "Papa" and "Mama," courtiers and other government officials plotted to kill him.
- The night Rasputin died on Dec. 29, 1916, it reportedly took three bullets and a rubber club to kill him. Just to be on the safe side, his murderers wrapped the body in a blanket and dumped it into the ice-cold Neva River.