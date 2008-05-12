How did Rasputin really die?

Rasputin was a Russian mystic preacher and healer from the Khylst sect who became one of the most powerful men in the country before the Bolshevik Revolution.

The mystic gained favor with Czarina Alexandra after he met her in 1905 and allegedly healed her only son Alexis' hemophilia, a hereditary disorder that was untreatable at the time.

Due to his growing influence over Czar Nicholas and Alexandra, whom he called "Papa" and "Mama," courtiers and other government officials plotted to kill him.