Is Santeria Considered Witchcraft? A Deep Dive into the Tradition

Santería's origins can be traced back to the Yoruba people of present-day Benin and Nigeria, who were forcibly brought to Cuba as enslaved Africans during the 17th and 18th centuries. Forced to conceal their traditional Yoruba deities, known as orishas, the enslaved Africans ingeniously syncretized these divine beings with Catholic saints, allowing them to continue their spiritual practices in secret. This fusion of Yoruba and Catholic elements gave rise to the unique religious tapestry we now know as Santería.

The Yoruba Cosmology and the Orishas

At the heart of Santería lies the Yoruba cosmological belief in a supreme creator deity, Olodumare, and a pantheon of divine forces known as orishas. Each orisha is associated with specific natural elements, human attributes, and spheres of influence, from Yemaya, the mother goddess of the sea, to Chango, the powerful orisha of thunder and lightning. These orishas are not considered gods, but rather intermediaries between Olodumare and the human realm, serving as conduits for divine guidance, protection, and blessings.

The Syncretism with Catholicism

As Santería evolved in Cuba, the practitioners skillfully blended their Yoruba beliefs with Catholic iconography and saints. For example, the orisha Yemaya is often equated with the Virgin Mary, while Chango is associated with the warrior saint, St. Barbara. This strategic syncretism allowed the enslaved Africans to maintain their spiritual traditions under the guise of Catholic practices, ultimately ensuring the survival and continued evolution of Santería.