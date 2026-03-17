10 Biggest Wars in History With Death Tolls in the Tens of Millions

War has shaped human societies for thousands of years. The biggest wars in history were the armed conflicts with the largest death tolls and the widest political consequences.
Archaeological evidence suggests interpersonal violence dates back at least 13,000 years. Since then, wars have influenced borders, governments, economic systems, and global politics.
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Studying these conflicts is a core part of military history education. By examining the deadliest conflicts, historians and students learn how military strategy, technology, and political decisions shaped the modern world.