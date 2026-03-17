10 Biggest Wars in History With Death Tolls in the Tens of Millions

World War II remains the deadliest war in human history. The global war lasted from 1939 to 1945 and involved dozens of countries across Europe, East Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East.

The conflict began after the rise of fascism and the expansion of Nazi Germany, which was partly fueled by resentments from the Treaty of Versailles following the First World War.

Advertisement

Germany, Italy, and Japan formed the Axis Powers while Allied forces included countries such as Great Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States.

The war expanded dramatically after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, bringing many Americans and large American forces into the conflict. Fighting stretched from Western Europe to Eastern Europe and across the Pacific.

Modern historians estimate that nearly 70 million people died during the Second World War. A large portion of that death toll consisted of civilians, including Jewish people targeted during the Holocaust.