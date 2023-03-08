How the CIA Used 'Vampires' to Fight Communism in the Philippines

" " An artist's rendering of an aswang. MDV Edwards/Shutterstock

Jordan Clark is a filmmaker and researcher who has devoted years to studying aswang lore in the Philippines. He runs The Aswang Project website and directed a documentary web series called "Creatures of Philippine Mythology."

"The aswang is a very old cultural belief that means something different to each region of the Philippines," says Clark in an email. "The belief that the aswang was the main bringer of awful things was likely very prevalent before Spanish arrival."

In 1589, a Spanish friar named Juan de Plasencia documented the indigenous beliefs in "devils" and other demons in a book called, "Customs of the Tagalogs" (Tagalog is one of the main languages spoken in the Philippines).

"The distinctions made among the priests of the devil were as follows," wrote de Plasencia. "...the eighth they called OSUANG, which is equivalent to 'sorcerer;' they say that they have seen him fly, and that he murdered men and ate their flesh."

The vampiric, humanoid form of the aswang lurks on rooftops at night and can lower its long, proboscis-like tongue through a "lick hole" in the ceiling. The aswang is believed to target particularly vulnerable victims like pregnant women and children, either by sucking out their insides with its prehensile tongue or infecting them with a deadly disease.

Clark says that belief in the aswang is strongest in regions of the Philippines that were heavily influenced by Hinduism before the Spanish arrival, and that other regions have their own animist explanations for illness, miscarriage or death.

"It was a way to explain such occurrences and enlist the help of a shaman to use natural remedies and ritual to heal the person and vanquish the unwanted spirit," says Clark, who says that belief in the aswang can still "wreak havoc" in rural pockets of the Philippines, even leading to the occasional "witch hunt" for the alleged perpetrator.