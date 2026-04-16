11 Countries Near Italy: Historical Importance and Summer Travel Ideas

" " Whether you're planning a multi-country Europe trip or digging into world history, understanding the geography surrounding Italy will help. Pyty / Shutterstock

Looking at the countries near Italy helps explain why the Italian Republic has played such a central role in European history, trade and culture.

Located in southern Europe, Italy sits on the Italian Peninsula and extends into the Mediterranean with islands like Sicily and Sardinia. Its position places it at a crossroads between Western Europe, Central Europe, and even North Africa across the sea.

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Italy shares land borders with four countries and surrounds two independent enclaves within its territory. It also maintains maritime borders with several nations across the Adriatic Sea and wider Mediterranean, giving it a strategic location that has shaped its government, economy and history for centuries.